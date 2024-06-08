Death Toll From Garissa Shooting Rises to Four

The number of those killed after gunmen believed to be terrorists struck at a hospital construction in Dadaab, Garissa County increased to four Saturday, police said.

This is after two more bodies of the construction workers were discovered.

Police said they are investigating the Friday June 7 night incident that happened as the workers were resting after a busy day at a dispensary under construction.

Teams are investigating possibilities the four were killed by al shabaab terrorists operating in the area.

However another official attributed the shooting to local militia.

The attack may have been carried out by a militias under a local leader.

“The militia had warned the contractor not to come to the site 3 days ago. The militias warned that they would not allow “outsiders ” to undertake the contract in an area that is under their control,” said the official.

The victims were all non locals, police who visited the scene said adding they were shot at close range. The victims were all captured and tortured before being shot at close range in the chest and head.

They were identified Jacob Munyoki, Alex Mutemi, Raphael Musila and Mutinda Mwende.

Four others escaped unhurt after hiding in the thicket.

Police who visited the scene said they recovered 65 spent cartridges.

The workers had finished the day’s work and were resting in their houses when they were confronted by gunmen at Bogyar Trading Centre along the Dadaab-Garissa road.

Police said they are yet to know the motive of the attack. The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further investigations, police said.

The area is among those facing security challenges due to frequent attacks by al-shabaab terrorists.

It is near the Kenya-Somalia border. It comes amid ongoing operations to tame the terrorists activities in the region at large.

The government says they have increased operations to address the attacks.

More equipment have also been acquired to enhance the police operations.

Police have also increased their operations in the area thwarting dozens of planned attacks.

The terrorists have been attacking places near the Kenyan border by using guns and explosives leaving dozens dead and many injured.

The recent attacks have forced the government to suspend plans to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border.

Somalia has not had stable government to help in addressing such attacks.