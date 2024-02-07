Death Toll in Embakasi Explosion Rises to Seven

The number of people who have died from the Embakasi gas explosion rose to seven on Tuesday.

This is after one of those admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital with severe burns succumbed to the injuries.

Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said detectives are still investigating the tragedy.

He told Kenyans to report any illegal gas-filling facility.

“Kenyans are encouraged to report any illegal gas filling station through number 020 3313004. The list shall be used to ensure that action is taken in order to avoid any similar tragedy in future,” he said.

This came as at least seven people were injured in a fire incident at a fuel station in Kariobangi, Nairobi.

The fire broke out from the station and spread out to the nearby structures.

Property of unknown value was destroyed in the incident before the fire was contained.

The fire was shortly put off using fire extinguishers on a fuel lorry that was at the newly opened station.

The victims were rushed to Margaret Uhuru Kenyatta Hospital where they were treated and discharged with minor burns, police said.

Police said they are investigating the cause of the fire.

And there was panic after a fire broke out near where the deadly one had occurred in Embakasi area.

Police said the fire broke out at a store containing blankets but there were no injuries reported.

He said fire engines rushed to the scene and managed to contain the spread in time.

A blast at a gas refilling station in the area caused a huge fire that killed six people and injured more than 300 people on February 1.

The incident is still under probe and so far four people including the owner of the yard have been arrested over the incident.

Following the Embakasi deadly incident, the government announced a raft of measures to ensure compliance in the sector.

They include undertaking a fresh risk assessment for all LPG plants with the view of closing all non-compliant sites, demolishing all illegal sites, an immediate rollout of a government LPG growth strategy and strengthening the LPG data verification framework, among other measures.

The Embakasi explosion has left many officials in a blame game amid calls for action.

The blast displaced many others who are currently seeking shelter in public places and private houses.

At least four suspects including the owner of the yard and NEMA officials have been arrested over the fire.

Mwaura said Sunday six people are in critical condition at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

KUTRRH has seen 27 patients, with eight already discharged and 19 currently under care, including 10 males, six females, and three minors.

KNH received 67 patients from the incident, with six in critical condition, suffering from severe burns.