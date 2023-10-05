Death Toll in Sondu Clashes Rises to 7 as More Personnel are Sent to Region

The death toll in Sondu along the Kisumu-Kericho border increased to seven following renewed clashes within the area.

Officials said four more people died Wednesday. This came as tension mounted in the area amid calls for action to tame the killings.

More security personnel were sent to the area with an order to end the clashes.

Criminals armed with bows and arrows raided the East Kadiang’a location in Upper Nyakach division on Wednesday morning and unleashed terror on the residents before fleeing the scene.

Security commanders from both Kisumu and Kericho counties held a crisis meeting on Wednesday and Thursday to plan how to tame the trend.

The officers sent to the area were also ordered not to take sides as claimed by some locals, a senior official said.

The fresh attacks came on the day 20 MPs from the region told President William Ruto to intervene and stop the killings.

Kericho senator and majority leader in the Senate Aaron Cheruiyot called on interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to convene a meeting to solve the menace.

“I urge CS Kindiki to urgently convene a leaders meeting drawn from Kericho and Kisumu counties to chart a way out on this Sondu issue. It’s a terrible unfortunate situation. If we meet our people at Sondu, we can certainly figure a way to restore peace and stability,” he said.

He said he was disappointed Kindiki had not involved the local leaders in his past interventions in the issue.

Cheruiyot also called for transfer of security officials who have over stayed in both Kericho and Kisumu regions.

Tension remained high on the border market following the fresh attacks even as patrols were enhanced. Business was also disrupted as most traders kept away fearing for their lives.

Security was beefed up with anti-riot police patrolling around Sondu market and its environs to stop further flare-ups.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o called for permanent intervention from the national government to resolve the border conflicts and ensure calm is restored.

While condemning the spate of attacks, he said security authorities must move with speed to stop further skirmishes on the border.

