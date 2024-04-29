Death Toll Rises to 12 in IED Explosion in Elwak Town, Mandera County  

At least 12 people were killed after an Improvised Explosive Device went off in Elwak Town, Mandera County.

The bomb was laden on a donkey cart when it went off killing the 12, witnesses and police said.

Witnesses said they had seen at least 12 people motionless following the Monday, April 29 morning incident opposite a local Administration Police camp.

The victims, according to witnesses are ten non locals and two local ones. But police had not confirmed the numbers amid an operation.

The targeted premise houses non-locals who include teachers, nurses and police officers.

Equity Bank said they had suspended operations at their local branch following the explosion.

“Dear esteemed members, we regret to inform you, that our Elwak Branch, Mandera County will remain closed today following an explosion in Elwak Town. We confirm that our branch and the staff in Elwak are safe. However, as the security agencies continue with investigations,” the bank said in a message on social media.

Security operations were immediately launched after the explosion but no arrest was made.

Officials said they believe the incident was set up by al Shabaab terrorists or their remnants operating in the area.

The explosion may have also been set up by locals who are extremists and hiding behind al shabaab terrorists, officials said.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the area amid ongoing operations to tame the terror activities there.

On April 13, gunmen suspected to be al Shabaab militants raided a local hospital and terrorized guards on duty. The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border, which is frequently breached by the terrorist group. Guards at the Elwak Referral Hospital reported they were on duty when four men armed with rifles and in military attire walked to their sentries.

Police say they have increased operations in the area to address terror threats in the area. This includes increased deployment of security officers in the area in general. Police have been staging operations in the region to downgrade the activities of the terrorists.

The border region has borne the brunt of repeated attacks from the militants who are at times aided by locals. Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991.

The area is near the Somalia border and the militants usually cross at will and stage attacks before escaping back. Al-Shabaab terrorists have been attacking places in the region, especially in Mandera and Garissa counties after breaching security zones, which left dozens of civilians and security officials dead and wounded.

The terrorists have been planting explosives on the routes used by the security agencies. Kenyan troops are in Somalia to pursue and suppress the activities of the terror group.