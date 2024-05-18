Death Toll Rises to Nine, 17 Hospitalized After Accident in Karen

At least nine people died after a matatu plunged into Mbagathi River on Saturday May 18 morning in Nairobi’s Karen area.

At least 17 others sustained injuries and are admitted in hospitals.

The deceased included the matatu driver, police said.

Police spokesperson Resla Onyango confirmed the accident and termed it tragic.

“It is simply tragic,” she said.

Police said six people died on the spot, while three succumbed as they were being rushed to hospital.

The incident occurred at 10 am, involving a 33-seater matatu after its brakes failed.

The police said the driver lost control before it plunged into the river.

The vehicle was being driven from Gataka shopping centre towards Karen Hardy direction and on reaching Mbagathi river, the driver lost control and plunged into the said river.

This is the latest accident to happen in the country in a series that have claimed many lives.

Police cautioned that there is heavy traffic on the road and urged motorists to use alternative routes.

The accident comes even as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has stepped up its sensitisation campaigns on road safety, across the country.

According to NTSA, 1,553 fatalities occurred as a result of road crashes from January 1 to April 30, 2024.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of fatalities at 176, followed by Nakuru and Kiambu at 134 and 128 respectively.

Kisumu recorded 59 deaths, Machakos 56, Kilifi, Meru, Murang’a and Uasin Gishu recorded 50 cases each, and Narok 48 deaths.

Bungoma had 44 fatalities, Kaka mega and Makueni 41 each, Kisii 38, Nyeri 37, Kajiado 34, Kirinyaga 33 and Bomet 31.

Kitui and Migori have 30 recorded deaths each, Taita Taveta and Trans Nzoia 28 each, Kericho 27, Embu and Siaya 24 each, and Tharaka Nithi has 22.

Laikipia and Turkana each had 21 fatalities, Vihiga 20, Busia, Mombasa and Nyandarua 19 each, Baringo and Homa Bay 18, Nyamira 17, Kwale 15, and Nandi 13.

Elgeyo Marakwet had 8 cases, Garissa 7, West Pokot 6, Wajir 5, Tana River 4, Isiolo 3, as Lamu, Mandera, Samburu had two fatalities each.