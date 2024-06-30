Debbie Harry Net Worth

Debbie Harry, an iconic American singer-songwriter and actress, boasts a net worth of $30 million. She is best known as the lead vocalist of the new wave rock band Blondie, which she co-founded in 1974. From 1979 to 2017, Blondie’s recordings consistently topped the charts in the US and UK, with hit singles like “Heart of Glass,” “The Tide is High,” and “Rapture.” Notably, “Rapture” is considered the first mainstream song to feature rap, making it the first rap song to reach number one in the US.

Early Life

Debbie Harry was born Angela Trimble in 1945 in Miami, Florida. She was adopted by Richard and Catherine Harry, gift shop proprietors in New Jersey, and renamed Deborah Harry. She grew up in Hawthorne, New Jersey, attended Hawthorne High School, and later graduated from Centenary College in Hackettstown with an Associate of Arts degree in 1965. Harry moved to New York City, where she worked various jobs, including as a secretary at the BBC Radio office, a waitress, a go-go dancer, and a Playboy Bunny.

Harry began her music career in the late 1960s as a backup singer for the folk rock group The Wind in the Willows. In 1974, she joined the band the Stilettoes, and after leaving, co-founded Angel and the Snake with Chris Stein, Tish, and Snooky Bellomo. Eventually, Harry and Stein formed Blondie, named for Harry’s bleached hair and the catcalls it provoked. Blondie quickly became a fixture at New York’s CBGB and Max’s Kansas City clubs.

Debbie Harry International Success with Blondie

Blondie released its self-titled debut album in 1976, followed by “Plastic Letters.” The band’s breakthrough came with their third studio album, 1978’s “Parallel Lines,” which included the international hit “Heart of Glass,” reaching number one in both the US and UK. The album sold nearly two million copies.

Blondie’s success continued with the release of “Eat to the Beat” in 1979 and “Autoamerican” in 1980. The latter produced hits like “The Tide is High” and “Rapture.” That same year, Blondie had number one hits with “Call Me” (the theme for the film “American Gigolo”) and “Atomic.”

Solo Career

In 1981, Harry launched her solo career with “KooKoo,” which peaked at number 25 in the US and number six in the UK. The album’s lead single, “Backfired,” featured a music video directed by Swiss artist H.R. Giger. In 1982, Harry released “The Hunter” with Blondie, but the album did not match previous successes, leading to the band’s split.

Harry focused on her solo career and released singles like “Rush Rush” and “Feel the Spin.” Her 1986 album “Rockbird” included the hit “French Kissin’ in the USA” and topped the US Dance Charts with “In Love with Love.”

Further Solo Career and Blondie Reunion

Harry’s 1989 album “Def, Dumb and Blonde” featured hits like “I Want That Man” and “Sweet and Low.” She toured globally with Chris Stein, Karl Hyde, and Leigh Foxx, released “Debravation,” and collaborated with other artists.

Blondie reunited in 1997 and released “No Exit” in 1999, featuring the number-one single “Maria.” Subsequent albums included “The Curse of Blondie” and Harry’s solo projects “Necessary Evil” and “Pollinator.”

Debbie Harry Catalog Sale

In August 2020, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein sold 197 of their biggest hits to Hipgnosis Songs Ltd. for an undisclosed sum.

Film Career

Harry has appeared in numerous films, starting with art films directed by Amos Poe and an uncredited role in “Deadly Hero” (1975). Her first leading role was in the 1980 neo-noir “Union City.” Notable roles followed in “Videodrome” (1983), “Forever, Lulu,” “Satisfaction,” and John Waters’ “Hairspray.” In the 1990s, she appeared in “Tales from the Darkside: The Movie,” “Heavy,” “Cop Land,” and “Six Ways to Sunday.” Her 2000s credits include “The Fluffer,” “Deuces Wild,” “All I Want,” “My Life Without Me,” “Full Grown Men,” and “Elegy.”

Personal Life

In the mid-70s, Harry began dating guitarist Chris Stein. During their relationship, Harry was raped at knifepoint during a burglary. They split in 1989, and Harry is now the godmother to Stein’s two daughters.

In 2016, Harry purchased an 18th-century Colonial home on 26 acres in Roxbury, Connecticut, for $785,000. In November 2023, she listed the home for rent at $6,000 per month.

