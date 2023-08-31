Decomposing Body of Man Found at Bata Factory Processor in Limuru

Police are investigating the discovery of a decomposed body of a man at the Bata Shoe Company, Limuru, Kiambu County.

The body was discovered by security at the institution on Tuesday afternoon. The officials said the body was within a firm processor near their sewage.

Police say the body is yet to be identified and seems to have been dumped there.

An investigation was opened into the murder. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other probes.

Meanwhile, the body of a pastor which was missing was discovered at Bao Beach, Kombewa, Kisumu County.

The man identified as James Ochola Osewe is believed to have either died by suicide or drowned in Lake Victoria on August 26 when he was last seen. His body was found two days later.

The deceased was a preacher at Apostolic Church Rare in Kagwel village, police said.

The body was removed and taken to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations, police said.

The motive is yet to be established.

