Dedan Kimathi University Students to Receive Sh180 Each from Sh1 Million Donated by Ruto 

Students of Dedan Kimathi University in Nyeri are set to receive Sh180 each from a donation made by President William Ruto when he stopped at the institution.

Ruto had landed at the university on March 26, 2024 and while addressing the students, he promised to donate Sh1 million for their entertainment.

This is after he said he knew the students wanted something from him.

“When I look at you I don’t think you are hungry. You look like you are doing very well,” Ruto joked with the students before continuing, “Just say you want something small, you are not hungry. You want something small, that I will do,” he said.

He then donated Sh1 million and asked the school leadership to make sure it reaches the students.

And in a memo from the Directorate of Students’ Welfare, it was announced each student will get only Sh180 from the donation.

The memo by the Director of Student Affairs Esther Nthiga said this was arrived at after the university conducted public participation among the students through a Google form, where three options were given- to share the money equally among students, organise a luncheon or allocate the money to students’ bursary.

According to the memo, 51 percent of the students said the money should be shared equally, 36.5 percent settled for a luncheon while 35.5 percent wanted the money to go to the students’ bursary.

With the majority having their way and the minority their say, the university made calculations and arrived at the conclusion that each students deserves Ksh.180 from the donation.

“Following the outcome of the public participation, it has been decided that every undergraduate student during the January-April 2024 semester, including students who are on internal attachment during the semester will be given Sh180,” Nthiga declared.

All class representatives were asked to inform their students to collect the money from the Directorate office from Friday 9 through to Friday 19, upon which the uncollected money will be channelled to students’ bursary.

The money could help each student manage their daily needs.