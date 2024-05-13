Deep Sea Fibre Cuts Disrupting Internet Connectivity – Communications Authority

The Communications Authority (CA) has broken its silence on the intermittent data outages experienced since Sunday.

After swift investigations and discussions with key industry stakeholders, the Authority confirmed a deep-sea fiber cut at the Mtunzini teleport station.

This incident has impacted several submarine cables crucial for Kenya’s connectivity, including Seacom and the East African Submarine System (Eassy).

Individuals and businesses across the country are advised that while recovery efforts are underway, they may experience ongoing issues with Internet intermittency and reduced speeds in the coming days.

In response, the Authority has directed service providers to seek alternative routes for their traffic and is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the availability of both incoming and outbound Internet connectivity.

To mitigate the effects of the disruption, the East Africa Marine System (TEAMS) cable, unaffected by the cut, is currently handling local traffic flow, CA Director General David Mugonyi said.

Additionally, redundancy measures on the South Africa route have been activated to minimize the impact on Internet services.

Service provider Safaricom says it is still monitoring the situation that has affected internet speeds since yesterday (Sunday).