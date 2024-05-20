Deepika Padukone, an Indian actress and former model, boasts a net worth of $40 million. Padukone has accumulated her wealth through a successful career in Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada films, along with lucrative endorsements. She earns approximately $10 million annually from her various endeavors, making her one of India’s most high-profile celebrities.

Deepika Padukone Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth January 5, 1986 Place of Birth Copenhagen Nationality Indian Profession Actor, Model

Early Life

Born on January 5, 1986, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Deepika Padukone is the daughter of Prakash Padukone, a former professional badminton player, and Ujjala Padukone, a travel agent. Raised in Bangalore, India, from the age of one, she grew up alongside her younger sister, Anisha, a golfer. Deepika herself played badminton competitively and participated in national championships. She attended Sophia High School and later enrolled at Indira Gandhi National Open University to study sociology but left to pursue a modeling career.

Deepika Padukone Career

Deepika’s career in the entertainment industry began with television commercials and modeling gigs. She made her runway debut in 2005 and won the Model of The Year award at the Kingfisher Fashion Awards. Her appearance in the 2006 Kingfisher calendar brought her national attention. At 21, she moved to Mumbai, gaining wider recognition through a music video for Himesh Reshammiya’s song “Naam Hai Tera.”

Her acting breakthrough came in 2006 with the Kannada film “Aishwarya.” She then starred in the Hindi blockbuster “Om Shanti Om” (2007), which grossed $21 million and earned her the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award. The 2012 romantic comedy “Cocktail” marked a significant turning point in her career, earning her several Best Actress nominations and solidifying her status in Hindi cinema.

In 2013, Padukone starred in four of the year’s top-earning films, including “Chennai Express,” which earned over $55 million and became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Her performances in “Chennai Express” and “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela” garnered her multiple awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Padukone’s career continued to soar with roles in films like “Happy New Year” (2014), which earned $48 million worldwide, and “Bajirao Mastani” (2015), which was named Best Film at the 61st Filmfare Awards. She made her Hollywood debut in the action film “XXX: Return of Xander Cage” (2017), which grossed $345 million globally despite unfavorable reviews.

In 2018, she starred in “Padmaavat,” one of Indian cinema’s highest-grossing films, earning $76 million. Her role in the film earned her another Filmfare Best Actress nomination. That year, she also established her production company, Ka Productions, and produced and starred in “Chhapaak” (2020), portraying an acid attack survivor.

Other Ventures

Deepika Padukone has been active in various ventures beyond acting. She has written pro-feminism columns and been involved with women’s health and fitness magazines. In 2015, she adopted the village of Ambegaon to provide it with electricity. She launched her clothing line in 2014 and later collaborated with Myntra to create another line called All About You.

In 2016, she launched the mental health awareness foundation “More Than Just Sad” to help improve care for patients suffering from depression and anxiety. Padukone has been vocal about her own struggles with mental health and was awarded the Crystal Award by the World Economic Forum in 2020 for her advocacy. She also serves as the chairperson of the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image.

Personal Life

Deepika Padukone resides in the Prabhadevi neighborhood of Mumbai and is a practicing Hindu, considering religion a vital aspect of her life. She dated actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2008 but the relationship ended a year later. In 2012, she began dating her frequent co-star Ranveer Singh, and the couple married in Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018.

