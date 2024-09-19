Demi Moore’s New Film “The Substance” Tackles Beauty Standards In A Bold Way

Demi Moore’s latest film, The Substance, begins with a familiar Hollywood scene: the installation of a new star on the Walk of Fame.

At first, the atmosphere is festive, but as time passes, the star representing Moore’s character, Elisabeth Sparkle, becomes cracked and neglected, symbolizing the film’s themes of youth, beauty, and the lengths people go to maintain them.

As the story unfolds, it takes a dark turn.

After losing her job on a TV show due to declining ratings, Sparkle resorts to extreme measures to create a perfect version of herself.

The film shifts into a horror genre filled with graphic scenes that have sparked both controversy and acclaim.

Moore describes the script as “completely unique” and “visually stimulating.”

At 61, she embraces the unglamorous aspects of her character, reflecting on the themes of ageism and unrealistic beauty standards.

In The Substance, Sparkle uses a dangerous black-market drug to literally split herself in two, creating a younger version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley.

While living as her alter-ego initially fulfills her desires, the film quickly spirals into chaos as Sparkle struggles with her identity.

Director Coralie Fargeat faced challenges during casting but felt that Moore was the perfect fit for this intense role.

“I was surprised she reacted positively to the script,” Fargeat said. The film is described as daring and original, though opinions may vary on its graphic content.

Qualley, who portrays the younger version of Sparkle, noted that the film’s intensity contrasts with the quieter films currently being made. Critics have praised the film, with some calling it a “satirical horror-thriller” that challenges viewers to confront their reactions to body horror.

However, not all reviews have been positive.

Some critics have labeled the film as “pointless,” indicating that its graphic nature may turn off certain audiences. Regardless, both Moore and Qualley deliver standout performances.

As awards season approaches, discussions are heating up about the film’s potential impact, particularly regarding the Oscars.

Many believe Moore deserves recognition for her long career and this powerful role. Yet, the film’s graphic content might be a hurdle for some voters.

Moore hopes the film will spark meaningful conversations about Hollywood’s beauty standards and promote a cultural shift toward greater acceptance of diverse representations of beauty.

Reflecting on progress in Hollywood, Moore acknowledged improvements in diversity and representation, stating: “We’ve definitely made progress, but there are still steps to take.”