Democrats are putting top officials in the Trump administration on notice as their aggressive investigative agenda takes shape ahead of the new year.

Key House lawmakers are launching probes and telling members of the Trump administration to preserve critical documents as they prepare to regain subpoena power and committee control in the new Congress. The early warning from Democrats provides a window into the party’s top investigative targets as they prepare to battle the White House over documents and testimony.

While Democrats have been broadly stonewalled by the administration for the last two years, lawmakers are casting a wide net in their effort to force compliance on a range of topics from the business dealings of President Donald Trump’s sons to the Iran war. The White House is already assuming a hostile posture toward the imminent Democratic inquiries, including White House Counsel Will Scharf, who has declared that federal employees must obtain approval before testifying before Congress.

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, who is poised to take over as chairman of the powerful House Oversight Committee, has set his sights on some of the highest-profile administration officials, sending a dozen letters Wednesday to Vice President JD Vance, members of the Trump family, chief of staff Stephen Miller and Attorney General Todd Blanche, among others.

The letters, calling on current and former officials to preserve their documents and prepare to answer questions, indicate how Garcia plans to tackle allegations of pay-to-play schemes within Trump family business dealings, a cover up related to the Jeffrey Epstein files at the highest levels and misconduct at the Department of Homeland Security.

“Voters gave Congressional Democrats a sweeping mandate to root out corruption and ensure that the government is accountable to the people. We intend to act on that mandate in the 120th Congress by conducting the critically important oversight essential for legislative reform,” Garcia wrote in the letters.

In response to the letters, White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis told CNN in a statement, “As the President has said, he’s willing to work with anyone to continue delivering victories for hardworking Americans. If Democrats choose to pursue sham investigations and radical left policies, they are choosing to work against the American people.”

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee, meanwhile, are launching an investigation into the financial services firm once led by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick related to allegations it profited from the recent Nvidia scandal. The firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, now run by Lutnick’s sons, has a significant stake in the AI chip manufacturer and one of its major customers, Megaspeed.

With Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s accusation that Lutnick delayed labeling Megaspeed a possible national security threat, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin is investigating whether any of Lutnick’s decisions helped his sons’ bottom line.

“If these media reports are accurate, the American people deserve to know: Did the Secretary of Commerce seriously and perhaps irreversibly compromise U.S. national security interests to make money for his adult children and Cantor Fitzgerald?” Democratic Reps. Raskin, Gregory Meeks, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove wrote.

A representative for Cantor said in a statement to CNN that the claims from Democrats were “inaccurate.”

“Allegations suggesting that work influenced government decisions are baseless. Additionally, Cantor has no role in U.S. export control or Entity List decisions. We are confident that a full review of the facts will demonstrate that we have operated our business ethically and in full compliance with all applicable rules and regulations,” the statement read.

Separately, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee demanded that the Department of State and six other government agencies preserve all of their records as Democrats prepare for robust oversight of the Iran war, a Venezuela oil deal and fallout, military boat strikes in the Caribbean and the dismantling of USAID.

The broad preservation request letters from Meeks call on the agencies to provide written confirmation they will comply with the laws around federal record preservation by November 18.

Pressure around the looming probes had been building up ahead of Democrats’ opening salvo, with Scharf warning Garcia that the administration “will not be extorted” and Garcia delivering a succinct election night message to the White House: “Lawyer up.”

By CNN