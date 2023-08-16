Broward County, Florida, Placed Under Alert As Dengue Virus Spreads

Health authorities in Florida have taken action in response to the increasing spread of dengue virus cases, placing Broward County, which encompasses Fort Lauderdale, under a mosquito-borne illness alert for the month.

The surge in cases follows the pattern already established in neighboring Miami-Dade County.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s arbovirus surveillance report for July 30 to August 5, two instances of locally acquired dengue were reported in Broward County.

This year, the state has witnessed a total of 10 cases of locally acquired dengue, primarily concentrated in Miami-Dade County, with a notable rise reported in July.

Also Read: Ex-South African President Zuma in Russia for Health Reasons

The department elaborated that “ten cases have been serotyped by PCR.” It also highlighted that 2022 recorded only two instances of locally acquired dengue cases.

Additionally, there have been nearly 200 cases this year involving individuals in Florida who had traveled to dengue-endemic regions within two weeks before exhibiting symptoms.

Among these cases, 10 were identified in non-Florida residents, while one case met the criteria for severe dengue.

Dengue, a viral infection transmitted by infected mosquitoes, is not naturally endemic to Florida.

However, the virus can be brought into the state by travelers who have been exposed to it. Those at higher risk for dengue include individuals with prior dengue infections, pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions.

Notably, severe cases can also manifest in individuals without these specific risk factors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports a total of 225 dengue cases across various U.S. states this year. Dengue virus disease was designated a nationally notifiable condition in 2010.

As the virus continues to show its presence in previously unaffected areas, health authorities are vigilant and proactive in their response to prevent its further proliferation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...