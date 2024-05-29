Deontay Wilder Sibling: All About Marsellos Wilder

Deontay Wilder is a former WBC heavyweight champion who held the title from 2015 to 2020.

He is known for his exceptional punching power, having knocked out every opponent he has defeated, and is considered one of the hardest punchers in boxing history.

Wilder had a late start to boxing, taking up the sport at 20 years of age.

As an amateur, he won a bronze medal in the heavyweight division at the 2008 Olympics, which led to his nickname of The Bronze Bomber.

Wilder’s professional record stands at 43 wins (42 KOs), 3 losses, and 1 draw.

He lost the WBC belt to Tyson Fury in a 2020 rematch, after retaining the belt in their first matchup via split draw in 2018.

Wilder was unsuccessful in reclaiming the title from Fury in a trilogy bout knockout loss in 2021.

Siblings

Wilder has a younger brother named Marsellos Wilder.

Marsellos has accused Wilder of cheating on his wife and having affairs with his girlfriends, which Marsellos believes has negatively impacted Wilder’s boxing career.

This controversy has been widely reported and discussed on social media platforms like YouTube.

Career

Wilder had a successful professional boxing career, highlighted by his reign as the WBC heavyweight champion from 2015 to 2020.

He turned professional in 2008 at age 23 and quickly built an impressive knockout streak, winning his first 25 fights by KO.

Wilder won his first title, the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title, in 2012 by knocking out Kelvin Price.

He captured the WBC heavyweight championship in 2015, becoming the first American to hold a heavyweight title since 2007.

Wilder successfully defended the belt 10 times.

His most notable title defenses included wins over Luis Ortiz (twice), Dominic Breazeale, and Tyson Fury in their first fight which ended in a split draw.

Wilder lost the WBC title to Tyson Fury in a 2020 rematch via TKO. He was unable to regain the belt in their 2021 trilogy fight, losing by KO.

He is considered one of the hardest punchers in heavyweight history.

At 38 years old, Wilder is scheduled to face Zhilei Zhang on June 1, 2024, which he has hinted could be his final fight.

Fighting style

Wilder has an unorthodox and unique fighting style that is heavily reliant on his exceptional punching power.

He is a power puncher and slugger, often overwhelming opponents with his raw power and aggression.

Wilder’s signature punch is a whip-like overhand right, which he leverages his body weight and long reach to deliver with devastating impact.

He also utilizes feints and head movement to set up his powerful shots, though his technique has been criticized as lacking refinement compared to more technical boxers.

Despite his unorthodox approach, Wilder’s style has proven highly effective, with a knockout-to-win ratio over 91% and a long reign as WBC heavyweight champion.

His lack of extensive amateur experience may contribute to his unconventional but effective fighting style, as he relies more on natural athleticism and power rather than polished technique.

The heavyweight division’s emphasis on knockout power means Wilder’s style, while unorthodox, has allowed him to find great success at the top level of the sport.