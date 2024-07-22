Depressed Woman Found Dead Outside Her House in Kasarani

Detectives are investigating an incident in which a 35-year-old woman was found dead outside her house in Kiwanja area, Kasarani, Nairobi.

The body of Penina Muthoni Maina was found in her house on Sunday afternoon long after she had died.

The cause of the death was not immediately known but her neighbours said she was lately depressed.

A caretaker of the houses said he stumbled on her body as he patrolled the compound. She stayed alone.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations. Official say depression is one of the new leading cause of deaths in the country.

In Matuga, Kwale, a 61-year-old man was found dead in his house.

The man identified as Erastus Gideon Odhiambo alias Man Solo had collapsed in his house in Shimba Hills Township.

The body was picked up and taken to Msambweni Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

In King’eero, Kiambu County, a 57-year-old woman collapsed and died as she cleaned her house.

The incident happened in Ndurarua village within Wangige location on Friday evening, police said.

The relatives of Tabitha Muthoni Ngethe told police she was cleaning her house when she suddenly collapsed and landed at the doorstep.

She was rushed to White Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was removed to Thogoto Hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination.

Elsewhere in Kangeta, Meru County, police are looking for a group that assaulted and killed one Boniface Kirinya, 45.

The incident happened in on his farm in Linguri village.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe.

Police said they are yet to establish the motive of the incident.

No arrest has been made but a hunt on the group is ongoing, police said.

In Mwingi, Kitui County one Veronica Kanini Mulili, 48 was found lying dead in her rented single-room house.

Police said a charcoal jiko was found with boiled cassava in a sufuria and it was suspected that the deceased died after inhaling carbon monoxide from the burning jiko.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Carbon monoxide from a burning jiko is deadly.