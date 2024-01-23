Derrick Ashihundu Secures Top Spot in Kenya Cup Try Scoring Race

In a remarkable display of skill and athleticism, Derrick Ashihundu’s stellar performance in Kabras Sugar’s commanding 87-0 victory over Mwamba on January 20, 2024, has propelled him to the summit of the Kenya Cup try-scoring charts with an impressive tally of 10 tries.

Leading the pack, Ashihundu is closely trailed by teammate Lameck Ambetsa and Menengai Oilers’ Beldad Ogeta, both securing the second spot with 7 tries each. Meanwhile, the KCB trio of Griffin Musila, Festus Shiasi, and Austin Sikutwa, along with Kabras Sugar’s George Nyambua, are closely vying for recognition with 5 tries each.

Notably, Ashihundu is not only dominating the try-scoring column but also leads the overall points standings with a formidable 50 points. Ntabeni Dukisa, also from Kabras Sugar, follows closely in second place with 48 points, while Austin Sikutwa of KCB secures the third spot with 38 points. Ogeta and Ambetsa round up the top five with 35 points each.

In the KRU Championship, the leading try-scorers Augustine Owino (Daystar Falcons) and Veron Kaburu (Masinde Muliro) are deadlocked with 4 tries each. Patrick Odongo (Daystar Falcons) and Quinto Ongo (Impala) are hot on their heels with 3 tries each.

Quinto Ongo, from Impala, not only leads the try-scoring charts but also dominates the overall points standings with an impressive 36 points. Eddy Wambugu of Daystar Falcons closely follows with 30 points, and Davies Masinga of JKUAT Cougars secures the third position with 27 points.

The Kenya Cup continues to be a battleground of fierce competition, with players showcasing their exceptional talent and contributing to the intensity of the championship. As the season progresses, fans eagerly anticipate more breathtaking moments and shifts in the leaderboard. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Kenya Cup and KRU Championship, where every try and point counts in the pursuit of glory.