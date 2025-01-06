Deshaun Watson Siblings: Meet Tinisha, Tyreke and Detrick

Derrick Deshaun Watson, born September 14, 1995, is an American professional football quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL.

He played college football at Clemson, leading the team to a national championship in 2016.

Drafted 12th overall by the Houston Texans in 2017, Watson had notable success, including three Pro Bowl selections and leading the league in passing yards in 2020.

However, since joining the Browns, he has faced challenges, including injuries and a recent Achilles tear, impacting his performance significantly.

Siblings

Deshaun has three siblings, an older brother named Detrick, who is 27 years old, and younger twins, a brother named Tyreke and a sister named Tinisha.

Deshaun is the second of four children in his family.

Throughout his upbringing, he played a significant role in caring for his younger siblings, especially as their mother battled cancer.

College career

Watson had a distinguished college football career at Clemson University from 2014 to 2016.

He was a highly regarded recruit coming out of Gainesville High School in Georgia, where he led his team to a state championship.

During his freshman year in 2014, Watson played in eight games, starting four.

He threw for 1,466 yards with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions, showcasing his potential as a quarterback.

Watson truly broke out during his sophomore year in 2015 when he became the starting quarterback for the Tigers.

He led Clemson to an undefeated regular season, throwing for over 4,100 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

His performance in the College Football Playoff was remarkable, culminating in a thrilling rematch against Alabama in the national championship game.

Although Clemson lost that game, Watson’s talent was evident.

In 2016, Watson continued to excel, leading Clemson to another undefeated season and securing a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Also Read: Allen Iverson Siblings: Get to Know Brandy and Iiesha

In the national championship game against Alabama, Watson threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

His late-game drive culminated in a touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow, sealing a 35-31 victory and earning Watson the game’s MVP honors.

He finished his college career with impressive statistics: over 10,000 passing yards and 90 touchdown passes, along with numerous accolades including being a two-time ACC Player of the Year.

NFL career

Watson was drafted by the Houston Texans as the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He made an immediate impact during his rookie season, throwing for over 1,700 yards and 19 touchdowns in just seven games before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

In 2018, Watson returned strong from injury and led the Texans to an AFC South title while throwing for over 4,100 yards and earning Pro Bowl honors.

He continued to impress in the following seasons; in 2019, he threw for over 3,800 passing yards and received another Pro Bowl selection.

His standout year came in 2020 when he led the league with over 4,800 passing yards and earned his third Pro Bowl selection despite the Texans’ struggles as a team.

In March 2022, Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns amid legal challenges related to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

The trade included a significant contract extension worth $230 million fully guaranteed.

Due to these allegations, Watson faced an 11-game suspension during the 2022 season.

He returned to play late in that season but struggled to regain his prior form. The following season saw him dealing with injuries that affected his performance.

Accolades

n college, Watson was a standout at Clemson University, winning the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback in 2015 and 2016, making him the first player to win it consecutively since 2004.

He also won the Manning Award twice and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in both 2015 and 2016, finishing third in 2015.

Additionally, Watson earned the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 2016 and was named the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year during his collegiate career.

He led Clemson to its first national championship since 1981 in 2016, where he was named the game’s MVP after throwing for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

In the NFL, Watson has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2018-2020) and led the league in passing yards in 2020.