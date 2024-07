Detailed basketball schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics

This detailed schedule includes all the group stage matches, quarterfinals, semifinals, bronze medal matches, and finals for both men’s and women’s basketball events at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Basketball Schedule

Day 1: July 27, 2024

Group Stage : Men’s Basketball : Game 1 : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Game 2 : 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Game 3 : 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Women’s Basketball : Game 1 : 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Game 2 : 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Game 3 : 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Day 2: July 28, 2024

Group Stage : Men’s Basketball : Game 4 : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Game 5 : 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Game 6 : 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Women’s Basketball : Game 4 : 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Game 5 : 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Game 6 : 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Day 3: July 29, 2024

Group Stage : Men’s Basketball : Game 7 : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Game 8 : 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Game 9 : 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Women’s Basketball : Game 7 : 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Game 8 : 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Game 9 : 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Day 4: July 30, 2024

Group Stage : Men’s Basketball : Game 10 : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Game 11 : 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Game 12 : 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Women’s Basketball : Game 10 : 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Game 11 : 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Game 12 : 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Day 5: July 31, 2024

Group Stage : Men’s Basketball : Game 13 : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Game 14 : 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Game 15 : 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Women’s Basketball : Game 13 : 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Game 14 : 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Game 15 : 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Day 6: August 1, 2024

Quarterfinals : Men’s Basketball : Game 1 : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Game 2 : 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Women’s Basketball : Game 1 : 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Game 2 : 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Day 7: August 2, 2024

Quarterfinals Continued : Men’s Basketball : Game 3 : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Game 4 : 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Women’s Basketball : Game 3 : 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Game 4 : 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Day 8: August 3, 2024

Semifinals : Men’s Basketball : Game 1 : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Game 2 : 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Women’s Basketball : Game 1 : 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Game 2 : 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Day 9: August 4, 2024

Bronze Medal Matches : Men’s Basketball : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Women’s Basketball : 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Day 10: August 5, 2024