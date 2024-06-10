Details about Dornier 228 Aircraft Used By Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima

The plane involved in the disappearance of Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others is a Dornier 228 – a twin-turboprop STOL (Short Takeoff and Landing) utility aircraft. This particular model was designed and built by Dornier GmbH which later became part of DASA Dornier and Fairchild-Dornier.
The Dornier 228 is a versatile twin-turboprop short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft. Here are its key specifications:
Dornier 228 General Specifications:
- Crew: 2 (pilot and co-pilot)
- Passenger Capacity: Typically 19 passengers
- Role: Utility aircraft, suitable for passenger transport, cargo, medical evacuation, and surveillance.
Dimensions:
- Length: 16.56 meters (54 feet 4 inches)
- Wingspan: 16.97 meters (55 feet 8 inches)
- Height: 4.86 meters (15 feet 11 inches)
- Wing Area: 32 square meters (344 square feet)
Weight:
- Empty Weight: Approximately 3,850 kilograms (8,488 pounds)
- Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW): 6,400 kilograms (14,110 pounds)
Performance:
- Maximum Speed: 428 km/h (266 mph, 231 knots)
- Cruise Speed: 370 km/h (230 mph, 200 knots)
- Range: 1,060 kilometers (660 miles, 570 nautical miles) with maximum payload
- Service Ceiling: 7,620 meters (25,000 feet)
- Rate of Climb: 9.7 meters/second (1,910 feet/minute)
- Takeoff Distance: Approximately 700 meters (2,297 feet)
- Landing Distance: Approximately 650 meters (2,133 feet)
Powerplant:
- Engines: 2 × Garrett TPE331-10 turboprop engines
- Power Output: 776 kW (1,040 shp) each
STOL Capabilities:
- Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL): The Dornier 228 is renowned for its ability to operate on short and unprepared airstrips, making it ideal for remote and rugged environments.
Avionics:
- The aircraft is equipped with modern avionics suitable for various missions, including advanced navigation, communication, and surveillance systems.
Variants:
- Several variants of the Dornier 228 exist, tailored for different roles such as maritime patrol, environmental monitoring, and regional air transport.
Special Features:
- High Wing Configuration: Provides excellent visibility and ground clearance.
- STOL Performance: Enhanced by large flaps and optimized aerodynamics.
- Rugged Landing Gear: Designed for operations on unprepared surfaces.
The Dornier 228’s blend of performance, versatility, and STOL capabilities makes it a popular choice for diverse applications across civilian and military sectors.