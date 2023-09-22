Breakthrough as Detectives Identify Woman Behind Murder of Nairobi Hospital Finance Boss

Detectives Friday recovered clothes believed to have been worn by the main suspect during the cold blooded murder of Nairobi Hospital’s Acting Finance Director Eric Maigo.

The clothes a red checkered shirt and a grey pair of animal-print pants were found in a semi-permanent wooden shack in Bombolulu village, deep inside the sprawling Kibera slums.

The suspect who has since been identified as Ann Adhiambo alias Nut, is currently on the run and is believed to be between 15 to 17 years old.

She is said to have sat her KCPE examination at the Dagoretti approved school between 2021 and 2022.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the murder suspect to report to the nearest police station.

Police raided her house following a tip off but did not find her.

Police Thursday appealed for information on Akinyi who is believed to have killed Maigo.

Maigo was killed in the wee hours of Friday September 15, 2023 at his house in Woodley, Nairobi.

Detectives are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the woman whose images were captured as she left the crime scene.

The suspect who was captured leaving the victim’s residence at Woodley Annex -Upper is believed to have been involved in the murder most foul before escaping through the back door, the DCI said.

Two blood stained knives believed to have been the murder weapons were recovered from the scene of crime.

“As detectives burn the midnight oil to arrest the female suspect, members of the public are requested to volunteer any information that may lead to his immediate arrest.”

Maigo will be buried at his Keumbu, Kisii rural home on September 29.

Nairobi Hospital held a requiem mass for Maigo.

The mass was held on Friday September 22, 2023 at the hospital Amphitheatre Convention Centre 2nd Floor from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. The media was barred from covering it.

Maigo’s body was found with the 25 stabs minutes after he had been killed at about 6 am on September 15, police said.

His assailant, a female who had spent the night at the house and escaped minutes before police arrived.

Neighbours said they heard the two arrive home on Thursday and played music until late.

It was until the following day that they heard Maigo groan for help.

Neighbors at the Woodley Annex apartment said they heard Maigo groaning in pain.

They decided to go to his door and knocked it only to be confronted by a woman who informed them all was well and she was looking for the keys to open.

The woman peeped through the window claiming she could not locate the key.

The neighbors could hear Maigo still groaning in pain and seeking help.

The lady who was in the house refused to open prompting the neighbors to alert the security at the compound.

They asked the security not to allow anyone from the house to leave as they went to report the matter.

By the time police arrived at the scene they found the woman suspected to have acted alone missing.

The rear door was open and Maigo’s body was lying in a pool of blood on the floor. The killer behind the murder used two knives in the attack.

Police are holding a woman in the probe into the cold-blooded murder of Maigo.

Cynthia Lusega Andalo was produced in court under miscellaneous application on Monday afternoon and police allowed to hold her for five days as part of the probe into the murder.

The woman in custody is among people who were last seen with Maigo last Thursday before his body was found in the house in Woodley, Nairobi.

