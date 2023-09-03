Detectives Recover Two Lost Police Firearms in Bungoma

Two police firearms that had been stolen from a General Service Unit (GSU) camp in Kopsiro, Bungoma County, on August 23, were Sunday recovered and the main suspect arrested.

The G3 rifles one of which was loaded with 20 rounds of 7.62mm caliber disappeared mysteriously from Korngotuny GSU camp, prompting an operation led by sleuths from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau to recover them.

After conducting comprehensive investigations and analysis, the detectives identified the main suspect behind the disappearance, one Isaac Wanzala, a former GSU officer currently suspended from the service on disciplinary grounds.

The suspect who hails from Mabonge Village in Nambale, Busia County, is believed to have sneaked into Korngotuny GSU camp on the night the firearms disappeared and left with them undetected.

A raid was conducted at the suspect’s home today at dawn, prompting the thug to sneak into a nearby sugarcane plantation to evade arrest, police said.

But the officers who were determined to arrest him mounted a spirited search that lasted for hours in the vast field of sugarcane and finally smoked him out.

The thug who appeared not to have forgotten his concealment lessons at the paramilitary unit, had utilized the available thick cover of the cane in an attempt to deceive our men, but gave up when the detectives deployed plan B of their operation.

After being apprehended, he led the officers to the banks of River Sio, that snakes close to his father’s land where the firearms were recovered buried on the ground.

The suspect is currently in custody pending arraignment in court Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...