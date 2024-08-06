Devani Detained at Kilimani Pending Plea Taking on Triton Case

Businessman Yagnesh Devani was Tuesday detained in custody after appearing in court over Sh 7.6 billion Triton Oil scandal.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested Devani on Tuesday as the principal suspect in the saga.

The suspect, who was apprehended from his offices in Nairobi was produced at Milimani Anti-Corruption Court and later escorted to Kilimani police station where he will spend the night until Wednesday when his expected to plead to graft charges in relation to the scandal.

Devani was arraigned following a warrant of arrest issued in 2009.

Milimani Magistrate Thomas Nzyuki declined to grant him bond pending the charges tomorrow saying “in the interest of fair administration of justice I find it not appropriate to release him on bond especially after he was brought to court with a warrant”.

Devani is expected to be charged afresh in relation to the Triton case.