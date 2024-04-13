Diana Ross Siblings: A Look at the Singer’s Diverse Siblings

Diana Ross, born on March 26, 1944, in Detroit, is an iconic American singer and actress.

She rose to fame as the lead singer of The Supremes before embarking on a successful solo career.

Diana achieved chart-topping success with hits like Ain’t No Mountain High Enough and Endless Love.

Her achievements include a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Diana’s influence spans music, film and television, solidifying her as a legendary figure in the entertainment industry.

Siblings

Diana has five siblings, with Barbara Ross Lee being the eldest. Barbara, a retired educator, has been a source of support for Diana throughout her career.

Arthur Ross, the second eldest, was a successful songwriter and musician who collaborated with Diana and wrote songs for artists like Marvin Gaye and The Jackson 5.

He passed away in 1996.

Fred Ross Jr., also known as Freddie, has been involved in the music industry as a songwriter and producer, working with artists like The Four Tops and The Temptations.

Wilbert Ross, the fourth sibling, is a songwriter, producer, and musician who has worked with artists like The Supremes, The Temptations and The Jackson 5.

The youngest, Edward Ross, has worked in the music industry as a songwriter and producer, collaborating with artists like The Supremes and The Temptations.

These siblings have been a significant influence on Diana’s life and career, with many of them working alongside her in the music industry.

Parents

Diana’s parents, Ernestine Lillian and Fred Earl Ross, played significant roles in her upbringing.

Ernestine was a schoolteacher who provided a strong educational foundation for her children.

Fred served in the army, which may have influenced Diana’s disciplined approach to her career and her determination to succeed.

The couple married in 1941 and had six children together, but they divorced in 1950 when Diana was six years old.

After the divorce, Ernestine raised the children as a single parent, working multiple jobs to support the family.

Despite the challenges, Ernestine remained a stable and supportive presence in Diana’s life, encouraging her to pursue her dreams of becoming a singer.

Career

Diana’s career is a remarkable journey through the realms of music, film and television.

Starting with her role as the lead singer of the Supremes, where she achieved unprecedented success with 12 number one hits, Diana transitioned into a successful solo career in 1970.

Her debut solo album, Diana Ross, featured hits like Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, marking the beginning of a decade of chart-topping success.

Diana’s career expanded into film, with notable roles in movies like Lady Sings the Blues and The Wiz.

Despite some ups and downs, her enduring influence in the music industry is evident through her numerous accolades, including Grammy Awards and a Presidential Medal of Freedom, solidifying her status as a legendary performer.

Awards and recognitions

Diana has received numerous awards and recognitions throughout her illustrious career.

Notable among these are her two Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2023 for Thank You.

She has also been honored with two Golden Globe Awards, winning for Best New Actress in 1973 for her role in Lady Sings the Blues.

Additionally, Diana has garnered 10 American Music Awards, including recognition for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist and Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist.

Her accolades extend to the NAACP Image Awards, where she won Female Entertainer of the Year in 1970.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 as a member of The Supremes, Diana has also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 and the Kennedy Center Honors in 2007 for her outstanding contributions to entertainment.

These awards and recognitions underscore Diana Ross’s enduring impact and legacy in the world of music and entertainment.