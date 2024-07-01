Diane Sawyer Net Worth

Diane Sawyer, a renowned news anchor and television journalist, boasts a net worth of $80 million. Her impressive career, spanning decades, has cemented her status as one of America’s most well-known television journalists, working for various news networks and organizations.

Diane Sawyer Career

Sawyer began her career in 1967 as a weather forecaster for WLKY-TV in Louisville, Kentucky. She soon transitioned into politics, serving as an assistant to White House Press Secretary Ron Ziegler during the Nixon administration. This political experience later influenced her reporting style.

Journalism Career

In 1978, Sawyer joined CBS News as a general-assignment reporter. Her dedication and talent quickly elevated her to the position of political correspondent. In 1984, she became the first female correspondent for “60 Minutes,” where her in-depth features and empathetic interviews with key figures showcased her journalistic prowess.

In 1989, Sawyer moved to ABC News, co-anchoring “Primetime Live” with Sam Donaldson. Her investigative reports and interviews on the program further solidified her reputation as a top-tier journalist.

Good Morning America and ABC World News

A significant milestone in Sawyer’s career came in 1999 when she became a co-anchor for ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Her warm yet authoritative presence helped boost the show’s ratings. In 2009, she was named anchor of “ABC World News,” becoming only the second female solo anchor of a major network’s evening news program.

Notable Interviews and Awards

Throughout her career, Sawyer has conducted high-profile interviews with numerous political leaders, celebrities, and influential figures, including Fidel Castro, Saddam Hussein, Nelson Mandela, and several U.S. Presidents. Her work has earned her several awards, including multiple Emmys and a Peabody Award.

Diane Sawyer Salary

At the peak of her tenure as the main anchor of ABC World News, Diane Sawyer’s salary was $22 million. During her time as a co-anchor of Good Morning America, she earned $12 million per year.

Early Life

Diane Sawyer was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, on December 22, 1945. She developed an early interest in civics, serving as editor-in-chief of her high school newspaper. In 1962, she won first place in the national America’s Junior Miss scholarship pageant, which led to promotional tours across America. Sawyer attended Wellesley College, earning a degree in English in 1967, and briefly attended law school at the University of Louisville. Her journalism career began at WLKY-TV in Louisville, where she worked as both a weather forecaster and general news reporter before moving to Washington, D.C., to work in the White House.

Political Career

In 1970, Sawyer became an assistant to the White House deputy press secretary and later served as a staff assistant for President Richard Nixon. She helped Nixon write his memoirs and prepared him for his famous interviews with David Frost. Due to her White House work, she was speculated to be the anonymous Watergate informant known as Deep Throat, a theory later debunked.

Return to Journalism

Sawyer rejoined journalism in 1978 with CBS News. She became a co-anchor for CBS Morning News in 1981 and a correspondent for “60 Minutes” in 1984. From 1989 to 1998, and again from 2000, she co-anchored “Primetime Live” and “20/20.” From 1999 to 2009, she co-anchored “Good Morning America” and then anchored “ABC World News” from 2009 to 2014. In 2010, she received the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism and an honorary Doctorate of Letters from Brown University in 2012. In 2019, she was named a Disney Legend.

Personal Life

Sawyer married famed film and theater director Mike Nichols in 1988, and they remained married until Nichols’ death in 2014. They had no children together, but Nichols had two children from previous marriages.

Real Estate

Diane Sawyer has resided in The Beresford, a luxury apartment building in New York City, overlooking Central Park. She and her late husband Mike Nichols owned a French-style stone house in the New York Palisades, valued at over $4.6 million. In 1995, they purchased a 20-acre beachfront property in Martha’s Vineyard, called “Chip Chop,” for $5.3 million. This property, featuring multiple houses and extensive beachfront, was listed for sale in August 2023 for $24 million and sold in November 2023 for just under the asking price.

