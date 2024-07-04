Dick Van Dyke Siblings: Getting to Know Jerry Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke is an American actor, entertainer and comedian known for his affable charm, comedic timing and loose-limbed physical comedy.

He has won a Tony Award, a Grammy Award, and six Emmy Awards over his illustrious career spanning screen, stage, and television.

Van Dyke began his career on radio and television, in nightclubs, and on Broadway.

He starred in the original production of Bye Bye Birdie in 1960, winning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Van Dyke then starred as Rob Petrie on the hit sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show from 1961 to 1966, which made him a household name and earned him four Emmy Awards.

At 98 years old, he continues to perform with his a cappella group Vantastix and make occasional acting appearances, most recently in Mary Poppins Returns.

Siblings

Dick has one younger brother, actor Jerry Van Dyke, who is best known for his role on the TV series Coach.

Jerry also received four Emmy nominations for his work on Coach.

Jerry appeared in many TV shows and films over his career, often alongside his brother Dick.

Some of his other notable roles include Stacey Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show, Clyde on The Judy Garland Show and Luther Van Dam on Yes, Dear.

Jerry died of heart failure in 2018.

His wife told CNN he never fully recovered from a “horrible car accident” two and a half years ago in which he was “injured very badly.”

Career

Van Dyke has had an illustrious career spanning over 60 years in the entertainment industry.

He made his Broadway debut in the musical The Girls Against the Boys in 1959, which led to him being cast in the lead role of Albert Peterson in the hit musical Bye Bye Birdie in 1960-1961.

Van Dyke won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for this role.

He then starred as comedy writer Rob Petrie on the acclaimed sitcom, The Dick Van Dyke Show, from 1961-1966, which earned him 4 Emmy Awards.

Van Dyke went on to star in classic films such as Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Dick Tracy.

He returned to television with The New Dick Van Dyke Show from 1971-1974 and later starred in the long-running series Diagnosis: Murder from 1993-2001.

Van Dyke has continued to act in TV shows, films and even released a solo music album as recently as 2017, demonstrating his longevity and versatility as a performer.

He has been honored with prestigious awards like the Kennedy Center Honors, a Grammy, and a Tony over the course of his prolific career.

At 98 years old, he remains an active and acclaimed entertainer, cementing his status as a beloved icon of stage, screen, and television.

Awards and accolades

Van Dyke has received numerous prestigious awards and accolades over his illustrious career.

He won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Bye Bye Birdie in 1961.

Van Dyke also earned a Grammy Award for Best Children’s Album for Mary Poppins in 1964.

Over the course of his career, he won 6 Primetime Emmy Awards, including 3 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for The Dick Van Dyke Show from 1961-1966.

Van Dyke was honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2013 and the Kennedy Center Honors in 2021.

He was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995 and named a Disney Legend in 1998.

Van Dyke also received the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television in 2017, the American Comedy Awards Lifetime Achievement Award in Comedy in 1994, and the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Male Performer in a New TV Program for Van Dyke and Company in 1977.

In 2003, he was given the Television Critics Association Career Achievement Award.

At the age of 98 in 2024, Van Dyke made history by winning the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series, becoming the oldest person to win a Daytime Emmy and be nominated for one.

His remarkable career and accolades cement his status as a beloved entertainment icon.