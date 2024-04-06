Diddy’s Son Accused of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit

The son of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs was accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a yacht during a family holiday in St Martin in 2022.

Grace O’Marcaigh says Christian “King” Combs physically and sexually assaulted her, according to a lawsuit filed in a civil court in Los Angeles on Thursday.

His father, who is facing a federal sex trafficking probe, is also named in the lawsuit for aiding the alleged assault.

Last week, Sean Combs’s properties were raided as part of the investigation.

Their lawyer, Arron Dyer, said the latest allegations were “lewd and meritless” claims made up of “manufactured lies and irrelevant facts”.

It is the latest in a string of serious sexual assault allegations against Sean Combs, and now his son.

Ms O’Marcaigh, who worked as a steward on the yacht, alleged that the luxury vessel was often crowded with intoxicated people, suspected sex workers, celebrities and drugs.

She believes that drinks served for her and other women on board may have been spiked with drugs because she saw people “falling over themselves, panicking, or passing out”, the court document states.

Sean Combs, 54, is named as a defendant in the lawsuit for “premises liability” as he chartered the luxury yacht.

The rapper “turned what was sold as a wholesome family excursion into a hedonistic environment,” the court document says.

The lawsuit claims that Christian Combs, 26, insisted that Ms O’Marcaigh drink tequila with him, and then became “violent”, grabbing her arm when she tried to leave.

She says he groped her and “proceeded to kiss her neck, face, and hands.”

The Combs’s record producer, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who has filed his own suit against Sean Combs, was recording at the time. Transcripts are included in the lawsuit.

In a separate incident, Ms O’Marcaigh alleges that Christian Combs tried to force her to perform oral sex on him in the yacht’s cinema.

She says a complaint she filed with the ship’s captain was not taken seriously, and alleges that Sean Combs paid a hefty tip to the ship’s crew to keep her complaint quiet.

As a result of the alleged attack, Ms O’Marcaigh says her long-time romantic relationship broke down and that she has developed an eating disorder and suffers from epileptic seizures.

One of the most successful music moguls in the history of rap, Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a list of sexual assault allegations from several people, including his long-time partner Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

He denies all of the allegations.

In a statement given to Variety magazine on Friday, lawyer Aaron Dyer took aim at attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who also filed Lil Rod’s lawsuit.

This is just another lewd and meritless claim from Tyrone Blackburn – just like what he filed in the Rodney Jones lawsuit, which he still has not served,” Mr Dyer said.

“This complaint is filled with the same kind of manufactured lies and irrelevant facts we’ve come to expect from Blackburn.

“We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim.”

