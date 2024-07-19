Diggy Simmons Siblings: The Close Bond Between the Rapper and His Siblings

Diggy Simmons is an American rapper, singer, actor and model.

He began his recording career in 2009 and signed with Atlantic Records in 2010.

Simmons’ debut album Unexpected Arrival was released in 2012 and peaked at #11 on the Billboard 200.

In his acting career, he has played Doug Edwards on the Freeform teen drama, Grown-ish, since 2018.

Simmons has also had roles in the movies, Parental Guidance and The Start Up.

He launched an urban sneaker line called Chivalrous Culture in 2010 but it has since been discontinued.

Simmons has cited Jay-Z, Nas, Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco and A Tribe Called Quest as musical influences.

He was part of the hip-hop collective All City Chess Club in 2011 and was chosen for XXL magazine’s Annual Freshman List that same year.

Siblings

Diggy has five siblings.

His older half-sister is Vanessa Simmons, who is an actress, TV host and shoe designer who co-founded the Pastry shoe line with her sister Angela.

Simmons other older half-sister is Angela Simmons, who is an internet personality, shoe designer and has appeared on reality shows like Run’s House.

She tragically lost her fiancé in 2018.

Diggy’s older half-brother is Joseph “Jojo” Simmons Jr., who is an actor, rapper and reality TV personality who has appeared in films like King of Newark.

His younger brother is Russell “Russy” Simmons Jr., who is the fifth child of Joseph Simmons.

Diggy’s youngest sibling is Miley Simmons, who is the youngest child of Joseph Simmons.

Career

Simmons began his music career in 2009 with the release of his debut mixtape The First Flight. This mixtape caught the attention of several record labels, and he eventually signed with Atlantic Records in 2010.

In 2010, Simmons released his second mixtape Airborne, which featured the song Great Expectations that was used in a national AT&T commercial.

This mixtape further solidified his reputation as a promising young artist.

His third mixtape, Past, Present(s), Future, was hosted by DJ Premier and featured samples from classic 90s hip-hop, showcasing his appreciation for the genre’s history.

In 2012, Simmons released his debut studio album, Unexpected Arrival, which peaked at #11 on the Billboard 200 chart.

This album marked a significant milestone in his career, as it established him as a serious contender in the music industry.

The album featured collaborations with artists like Jeremih and Trey Songz, and its success led to Simmons embarking on tours like the Scream Tour: Next Generation that year.

Since the release of Unexpected Arrival, Simmons has continued to release new music, including singles like Ain’t Bout To Do and Can’t Relate in 2015.

However, his highly anticipated mixtape Out of This World has yet to be released.

Despite the delay, Simmons remains active in the music scene, performing at various events and collaborating with other artists.

Alongside his music career, he has also found success as an actor. He has had roles in films like Parental Guidance and the TV movie, The Start Up.

Since 2018, Simmons has had a recurring role on the Freeform series Grown-ish, playing the character Doug Edwards.

This role has allowed him to showcase his acting skills and expand his audience beyond just his music fans.

Simmons’ career has been marked by a consistent focus on his craft and a willingness to experiment with different styles and genres.

His debut album Unexpected Arrival remains a significant milestone in his career, and his ongoing work in music and acting continues to build on this foundation.

Despite the challenges of the music industry, Simmons remains a respected and influential figure in the hip-hop and R&B scenes.

Awards and accolades

Simmons has received several awards and accolades throughout his career. In 2012, he won the BET YoungStars Award.

He was also nominated for the BET YoungStars Award in 2011.

Simmons has earned a total of 1 win and 2 nominations for the BET Awards. He is an NAACP and BET award-winning musician and actor.