fbpx
    Subscribe
    KNOW YOUR CELEBRITY

    Dixie D’Amelio Net Worth

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments3 Mins Read
    Dixie D'Amelio Net Worth

    Dixie D’Amelio, the renowned social media sensation and burgeoning singer, commands a staggering net worth of $15 million. Known for her captivating presence on TikTok and beyond, Dixie has carved out a multifaceted career that transcends traditional boundaries.

    Dixie D’Amelio Net Worth $15 Million
    Date of Birth Aug 12, 2001
    Place of Birth Norwalk, Connecticut
    Nationality American
    Profession TikToker, Actor, Singer

    Early Life

    Born in 2001 in Norwalk, Connecticut, Dixie embarked on her career journey in 2019, inspired by the success of her younger sister, Charli D’Amelio, on TikTok. Venturing into the digital realm, Dixie swiftly gained traction, amassing a devoted following and signing with United Talent Agency, propelling her into the spotlight alongside her sister.

    Dixie D'Amelio Net Worth

    Dixie D’Amelio TikTok Domination

    With over 35 million fans on TikTok and 25 million followers on Instagram, Dixie’s influence extends far and wide. Leveraging her immense popularity, she secured lucrative brand deals and sponsorships, earning a staggering $3 million in 2020 alone. From production opportunities to merchandise, Dixie emerged as one of TikTok’s highest-earning personalities, cementing her status as a digital powerhouse.

    Dixie D’Amelio Movies

    Beyond TikTok, Dixie ventured into acting, starring in web series like “Attaway General” and hosting her talk show, “The Early Late Night Show,” on YouTube.

    Also Read: Diplo Net Worth

    Alongside her family, she captivated audiences in the docuseries “The D’Amelio Show” on Hulu, showcasing her versatility across various media platforms.

    Singing

    Dixie’s foray into the music industry proved equally triumphant, with her debut single “Be Happy” garnering over 86 million streams on Spotify within months of its release. Signing with L.A. Reid’s label HitCo Entertainment, she continued to captivate audiences with chart-topping singles like “One Whole Day” featuring Wiz Khalifa and collaborations with Liam Payne and Rubi Rose, solidifying her position as a rising star in the music scene.

    Entrepreneurship

    In addition to her artistic pursuits, Dixie embarked on entrepreneurial endeavors, partnering with renowned brands like Morphe Cosmetics and Hollister to launch her makeup line and apparel brand. Committed to social causes, she lent her voice to UNICEF’s anti-bullying campaign and participated in television specials honoring the high school class of 2020, showcasing her dedication to making a positive impact beyond the digital realm.

    Dixie D'Amelio Net Worth

    Personal Life

    Residing in Los Angeles, Dixie’s personal life has been under the spotlight, particularly her relationship with social media personality Noah Beck. Prior to this, she dated Griffin Johnson, navigating the intricacies of romance amidst her burgeoning career.

    Dixie D’Amelio Net Worth

    Dixie D’Amelio net worth is $15 million.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Diplo Net Worth

    Dixie D'Amelio Net Worth

     
    What Was DMX Net Worth When He Died?

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X