Dixie D’Amelio Net Worth

Dixie D’Amelio, the renowned social media sensation and burgeoning singer, commands a staggering net worth of $15 million. Known for her captivating presence on TikTok and beyond, Dixie has carved out a multifaceted career that transcends traditional boundaries.

Early Life

Born in 2001 in Norwalk, Connecticut, Dixie embarked on her career journey in 2019, inspired by the success of her younger sister, Charli D’Amelio, on TikTok. Venturing into the digital realm, Dixie swiftly gained traction, amassing a devoted following and signing with United Talent Agency, propelling her into the spotlight alongside her sister.

Dixie D’Amelio TikTok Domination

With over 35 million fans on TikTok and 25 million followers on Instagram, Dixie’s influence extends far and wide. Leveraging her immense popularity, she secured lucrative brand deals and sponsorships, earning a staggering $3 million in 2020 alone. From production opportunities to merchandise, Dixie emerged as one of TikTok’s highest-earning personalities, cementing her status as a digital powerhouse.

Dixie D’Amelio Movies

Beyond TikTok, Dixie ventured into acting, starring in web series like “Attaway General” and hosting her talk show, “The Early Late Night Show,” on YouTube.

Alongside her family, she captivated audiences in the docuseries “The D’Amelio Show” on Hulu, showcasing her versatility across various media platforms.

Singing

Dixie’s foray into the music industry proved equally triumphant, with her debut single “Be Happy” garnering over 86 million streams on Spotify within months of its release. Signing with L.A. Reid’s label HitCo Entertainment, she continued to captivate audiences with chart-topping singles like “One Whole Day” featuring Wiz Khalifa and collaborations with Liam Payne and Rubi Rose, solidifying her position as a rising star in the music scene.

Entrepreneurship

In addition to her artistic pursuits, Dixie embarked on entrepreneurial endeavors, partnering with renowned brands like Morphe Cosmetics and Hollister to launch her makeup line and apparel brand. Committed to social causes, she lent her voice to UNICEF’s anti-bullying campaign and participated in television specials honoring the high school class of 2020, showcasing her dedication to making a positive impact beyond the digital realm.

Personal Life

Residing in Los Angeles, Dixie’s personal life has been under the spotlight, particularly her relationship with social media personality Noah Beck. Prior to this, she dated Griffin Johnson, navigating the intricacies of romance amidst her burgeoning career.

