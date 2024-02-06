DJ Brownskin’s Late Wife’s Brother Testifies in Suicide Case 

The family of a woman who died by suicide by taking poison said Monday DJ Brownskin who was her husband should have intervened and stopped the heinous crime from happening.

Brownskin was charged in June 2023 with aiding his wife –Sharon Njeri Mwangi-suicide.

He faced another charge of destroying suicidal evidence from his phone on June 1, 2023, knowing that the said evidence would be required in judicial proceedings.

The late Sharon Njeri’s brother told the court how he learned about his sister poisoning herself.

During the hearing of the case, Benson Irungu Mwangi a businessman who sells clothes in Eastleigh and Umoja told the court that on July 28, 2022 he got a call from Michael Macharia alias Dj Brownskin telling him that the deceased had taken poison.

He told senior principal magistrate Gilbert Shikwe that he received a phone call from her husband DJ Brownskin in the morning hours between 3-4 am and that he immediately took a bodaboda and rushed to the Metropolitan hospital in Buruburu.

The court heard that when he got to the hospital between 4-5 am he found DJ Brownskin and his neighbors had already brought the deceased and that they were waiting for more information.

“We waited and the doctors said she should be booked to the intensive care unit”

After payments were made by Michael Macharia and his associates they went to eat waiting for communication from the doctors.

Irungu told the court that he was called to rush to the hospital where they met the doctors as a family and they were given the news that Sharon had passed on.

After conducting the post mortem it was revealed that she had died from poison intoxication.

During the cross examination by defense counsel Duncan Okatch he told court that they had marital problems just like any other marriage.

“Kusema ukweli sijui nini ilimfanya akakunywa sumu. Walikua na shida za nyumbani sikudhani zinaeza escalate to that extent.”

(“I don’t know what led her to consume poison. They had domestic issues, I didn’t think they could escalate to that extent.”)

He further told the court that Brownskin should have been able to stop her from taking the poison.

“Uko na iyo duty ya kumzuia (It was his duty to restrain her). He could have taken the medicine away from her while in the hand.”

When asked if he had seen the viral video, Irungu said that he had only seen it when it went viral at the same time acknowledging that Dj Brownskin had told him that he had the video the day his sister was in the hospital but he told him that he didn’t have the strength to watch the video.

Irungu admitted to the court that he never got the chance to ask Brownskin why he took the video.

Senior principal magistrate Gilbert Shikwe heard that it was the first time the deceased had tried killing herself.

In the matter Brownskin has been charged with aiding suicide contrary to section 225 (b) of the penal code.

It is alleged that on July 29, 2022, at Kariobangi South, Buruburu sub-county he counseled Sharon Njeri Mwangi to kill herself.

In the second count, Brownskin is charged with neglect to prevent a felony, where he “failed to use all reasonable cause to prevent the suicide.”

In a heart-wrenching video tape released by a popular blogger on April 1, 9 months after Njeri’s remains had been buried, her last moments were filmed by the DJ as she emptied a poisonous substance into a cup and ingested without hesitation.

She then slumped on a couch and called her two children to inform them of her impending death,” the DCI said in a statement adding that the suspect sent the video to his other girlfriend living abroad.

The trial was adjourned to March 20, 2024.