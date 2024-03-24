DJ Joe Mfalme Breaks Silence on Arrest Following Death of Cop

Joseph Mwenda Munoru popularly known as ‘DJ Joe Mfalme’ has broken his silence on his arrest.

The entertainer who was arrested alongside his crew is said to have assaulted an officer identified as Felix Kelian Kitosi on March 16 in Kikuyu.

In a statement on Sunday, the disk jockey said he is collaborating with the police and is committed to participating in the investigation.

He also expressed “deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and all those impacted by this unfortunate incident”.

However, due to the sensitive nature of the matter, DJ Joe Mfalme said he will refrain from making any further statements on the same.

Reports indicate that three police officers are also in custody over the fatal assault of Kelian.

They are; Sammy Rotich Cherono, Khadija Abdi Wako and Agnes Kerubo Mugo.

The trio is currently being held at Riruta Police Station.

“All officers attached to Kikuyu Police Station are currently being held on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of Felix Kelian Kitosi. Further developments will follow,” a police report shows.

It is said that the deceased was in a quarrel with DJ Joe Mfalme after a minor incident at Kikuyu Police Station.

It is then that the Dj’s crew attacked the cop who was later rushed to Lang’ata Hospital before being transferred to Nairobi West Hospital.

Once at the scene of incident, the three cops are said to have arrested their colleague and taken him to Kikuyu Police Station.

Kelian died on Friday while receiving treatment at the Nairobi West Hospital.

He had been admitted there and was undergoing treatment for abdominal pains and other injuries sustained after the alleged beating.

His body has since been moved to the Umash Funeral Home as investigations continue.

DJ Joe Mfalme and six others are set to be arraigned on Monday.