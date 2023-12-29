Djimon Hounsou’s Net Worth

Djimon Hounsou, the Oscar-nominated actor and model of Beninese-American descent, has etched his name in Hollywood with a net worth of $4 million. Renowned for his compelling performances in films like “Amistad,” “Gladiator,” and “Blood Diamond.”

Djimon Hounsou Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth April 24, 1964 Place of Birth Cotonou, Benin Nationality Beninese Profession Actor, Model, Film Producer, Dancer, Voice Actor

Djimon Hounsou Net Worth

Djimon Hounsou net worth is $4 million, reflecting his significant contributions to the film industry. From his early days as a model to becoming a celebrated actor, Hounsou’s journey is marked by resilience and talent.

Early Life

Born on April 24, 1964, in Cotonou, Benin, Djimon Gaston Hounsou faced a transformative journey. At the age of twelve, he emigrated to Lyon, France, with his brother Edmond. Despite facing hardships and temporary homelessness, Hounsou’s encounter with fashion designer Thierry Mugler paved the way for his modeling career, which began in Paris in 1987.

Djimon Hounsou Career

Hounsou’s foray into acting commenced with music videos in the late ’80s and early ’90s, featuring in iconic works for artists like Paula Abdul, Madonna, and Janet Jackson. In 1990, he made his film debut in “Without You I’m Nothing.” However, it was his role as Cinqué in Steven Spielberg’s “Amistad” (1997) that propelled him into the spotlight, earning a Golden Globe nomination.

Also Read: Net Worth Of Caitlyn Jenner

Continuing his ascent, Hounsou showcased his versatility in films such as “Gladiator” (2000), “In America” (2004), and “Blood Diamond” (2006). Notably, his performance in “In America” earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, making him the fourth African male to achieve this distinction. “Blood Diamond” garnered further acclaim, securing a National Board of Review Award.

Hounsou embraced the superhero genre, portraying Korath the Pursuer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014) and “Captain Marvel” (2019). His cinematic journey extended to the DC Extended Universe with roles in “Aquaman” (2018) and “Shazam!” (2019).

Beyond live-action, Hounsou lent his distinctive voice to animated features like “The Wild Thornberrys” and “How to Train Your Dragon 2.” His work extended to activism, with a notable appearance as a speaker at the United Nations Summit on Climate Change in 2009.

Personal Life

Hounsou’s personal life intertwines with his professional endeavors. In 2007, he began dating model and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons, with whom he shares a son named Kenzo Lee Hounsou, born in 2009. Despite their separation in November 2012, their commitment ceremony in Benin in 2008 reflected a connection beyond legalities.

In addition to his family life, Hounsou engaged in activism, exemplified by his participation in the United Nations Summit on Climate Change in 2009.