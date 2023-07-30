Do Not Disrupt Kenya – South Africa’s Malema Tells Raila

South Africa’s opposition leader Julius Malema has called on Raila Odinga to accept that he lost in the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking on Saturday in Johannesburg during the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) 10th Anniversary rally, Malema said African presidential contenders should not dwell on horrific earlier experiences that were marked by the brutal violence that followed an election.

“We want to make a call to Kenya, especially to comrade Raila Odinga. Stop doing what you are doing. Do not disrupt Kenya. We need peace in Kenya. The President William Ruto was democratically elected in Kenya,” he said.

“I will not allow you to use the people of Kenya to destabilize the peace of Kenya.”

This comes days after Raila said he would announce the next course of action with regards to the anti-government protests.

On Saturday, the opposition said it had agreed to hold talks with the Dr Ruto-led side following the intervention of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In a statement, the opposition through National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi stated that they have agreed to set up a ten-member team.

“We have, therefore, agreed with Kenya Kwanza to establish a committee of ten, composed of five members each from Azimio La Umoja and Kenya Kwanza,” said Wandayi.

“They include four(4) members from outside Parliament; two(2) from each side. The Leaders of Majority and Minority from the National Assembly, four (4) additional Members of Parliament; two (2) from each side.”

