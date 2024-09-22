Do the Right Thing – Gachagua Tells Ruto on Impeachment Plot

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies have intensified their criticism of President William Ruto’s faction, as the divisions within the Kenya Kwanza administration continue to deepen.

During a church service in Thika on Sunday, Gachagua cautioned Ruto that if the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party is not properly managed, he risks losing the support of the Mt. Kenya region, and there may be no way to rectify the situation.

Drawing parallels to the challenges Ruto faced as Deputy President, Gachagua warned that Ruto’s credibility could be permanently damaged if he allows his supporters to undermine him.

“Ruto made one promise which does not require any funding, it does not require IMF or the World Bank. He promised that under his watch he would not allow his deputy to be humiliated. If he cannot keep that one promise, then there is no other thing people can trust him with,” Gachagua said.

The Deputy President also accused Raila Odinga’s ODM party of stirring unrest within the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Former UDA Secretary General Cleopas Malala alleged that Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and Homabay Town MP Peter Kaluma are planning to present an impeachment motion against Gachagua next week.

Speakers at the event, including Malala, Gathoni wa Muchomba, Karungo Thang’wa, and Mejjadonk, contended that if such a motion is introduced in Parliament, it could only mean that President Ruto has endorsed it.

“I want to urge President Ruto to put his house in order and allow us to work. We have a mandate to fulfil to the Kenyan people, we need to get down to work,” he added.