Doctor Testifies in Assault Case of British Woman in Eastleigh

A doctor testified in a Makadara court in an assault case on a British national in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

This was in a case where the woman Ayni Hussein Muhammud sued Abdihakim Saidi Jama for assault. Jama has denied charges of assault and causing bodily harm.

The prosecutor informed the court that he was ready to proceed with three witnesses among them two investigating officers and the doctor who examined the victim.

The doctor confirmed Ayni sustained several injuries inflicted by the accused.

The medical report before court indicated that the victim had injuries on the neck, abdomen, swollen right shin and lower back. The victim also had bruises on the upper arm and a scar on the forehead.

A police officer from Internal affairs at Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters said the complainant made a report that she was assaulted by the accused who was her employee.

Ayni was assaulted by the accused in Eastleigh area and the incident was reported at Pangani police station but she was never assisted.

The court was also informed that the accused was arrested within Makadara law court after the detective investigated his nationality and found out that he allegedly forged his documents.

Drama had broken out in the court after the magistrate hearing the case accused defense lawyers of trying to approach her with plans to compromise the case.

Trial magistrate Hellen Onkwani expressed displeasure with the conduct of lawyers defending Jama after allegedly approaching her in her chambers.

During the exchange, the magistrate further rejected pleas by the defense team for an adjournment of the trial and stood her ground.

The exchange later degenerated into an ugly scene forcing the lawyer to abandon his client in court. This was after the senior principal magistrate took a remark by the lawyer to the effect that clients come and go but lawyers will remain, as a threat.

The complainant through her lawyer informed the court that the accused has been threatening her even after he was charged and she made a complaint with Kenya National Human rights and National Police Service over frequent threats.

She urged the court to warn the accused person against the alleged threats.

The trial was adjourned to December 14, 2023 for the defense submissions.

Jama According to the charge sheet the accused committed the offense on October 19, 2021.

In the case Ayni who is a British national of Somali origin reported that Jama, who was her employee, tried to steal her business in Eastleigh in 2020.

This was during the Covid-19 pandemic that forced her to be out of the country for long.

She told police that she sent clothes from London and China to her three shops in Eastleigh as stock, and even had the ability to monitor the business remotely through CCTV.

“My world came crashing down when I discovered that my trusted business worker had registered the three shops under his own name, disregarding our previous communication,” Ayni says in a police report.

She instead sought assistance from the local business community and elders in reclaiming her business, which she had worked hard to build.

After hearing both parties’ arguments, the community and elders decided to divide the three shops between them, insisting that Ayni surrender one of the shops to her employee.

She did not agree to the suggestion claiming that she had single-handedly stocked the shop, paid rent, and covered other workers’ salaries.

When she came to Kenya she told police that she faced harassment from the accused who even made her to be arrested and placed in police custody.

Jama is out on a cash bail of Sh50,000.

In Milimani court the accused is facing another charge of fraudulently obtaining a Kenyan National Identity Card.

He was charged on July 11, 2023 when he appeared before Milimani principal magistrate Zainab Abdul and pleaded not guilty to the charge of obtaining registration by false pretense contrary to section 320 of the Penal Code.

The prosecution stated that between March 1, 2011 and June 3, 2011 while in Isiolo within Isiolo County Jama jointly with others not before court, willfully procured a Kenyan National Identity Card number in the name of Abdihakim Saidi Jama by falsely pretending that he were the son of Fatuma Mohamed of Kenyan National Identity Card a fact he knew to be false.

The magistrate released him on a cash bail of Sh30,000 plus two contact persons.