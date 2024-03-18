Doctors Stand Firm Ahead Of Ministry Meeting Amidst Strike

Doctors have reiterated their unwavering stance as they prepare to engage in a conciliatory meeting with the Ministry of Health amidst an ongoing strike that has left patients nationwide in dire straits for the past four days.

Health Cabinet Secretary, Susan Nakhumicha, has extended an invitation to the doctors’ union for a crucial meeting aimed at resolving the impasse that has paralyzed healthcare services.

However, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) have emphasized that they will only back down if their grievances are adequately addressed.

“It is evident that mere discussions without tangible outcomes are futile,” asserted KMPDU Secretary-General, Davji Atellah.

“We urge for decisive action to conclusively resolve these pressing issues.”

Union officials have urged doctors to refrain from work as they convene at the Ministry’s Afya House headquarters, emphasizing that this is crucial in compelling the government to prioritize their concerns.

“The immediate issuance of posting letters for our interns and the settlement of basic salary arrears in accordance with the CBA 2017 are non-negotiable demands,” stressed Atellah.

The KMPDU has underscored the urgency of promptly commencing intern postings and ensuring adequate compensation, citing these as fundamental obligations of the Ministry.

Responding to the Ministry’s claims of financial constraints, the union has stood firm, emphasizing that delays in addressing critical issues are unacceptable.

“As a union, we are not attending the meeting for mediation purposes; mediation concluded last year,” affirmed KMPDU Deputy Secretary-General, Dennis Miskellah. “We have exhausted the mediation period stipulated by law, and immediate action is imperative.”

In correspondence addressed to Atellah, Nakhumicha has urged the KMPDU officials to participate in a consultative forum scheduled for Monday at the Ministry’s headquarters, emphasizing the need for constructive dialogue.

Meanwhile, concerns persist regarding the recurrent delays in salary disbursements, non-remittance of statutory deductions, and inadequate medical insurance coverage for union members, both at the county and national levels. The union has also advocated for the conversion of temporary doctor contracts in counties to permanent and pensionable terms.