Doctors’ Strike Ends After KMPDU Signs Deal with Gov’t

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists Dentists Union (KMPDU) has signed the return-to-work formula agreement with the government.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the agreement brings to an end the 56-day strike.

“After 56 days, KMPDU signs agreement, ending nationwide doctors’ strike,” MOH said.

Doctors stated on Tuesday their willingness to adhere to court directives by reaching an agreement with the state on a return-to-work plan within 48 hours.

Previously, the union had declared its refusal to comply with court orders suspending the strike on March 13, citing the government’s non-compliance with directives.

Chairman Abi Mwachi of KMPDU affirmed their commitment to abide by the most recent orders.

“The judge ordered that we merge the two solitary RTWFs into a converged document within 48 hours. We are ready to comply as the KMPDU,” said Mwachi.

Doctors have been on strike since March 14, causing a halt in service delivery across all public health facilities. Their primary demand was the complete implementation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement signed in 2017.

They identified 19 key issues for resolution, including the posting of medical interns with a monthly salary of Sh206,000.

The issues were divided as follows: six pertain to counties, nine to the national government, and four to both levels of government.

The government had offered a Sh70,000 monthly stipend, which they continuously turned down.