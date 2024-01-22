Dominant First-Half Performance Propels South Africa to Victory in AFCON

In a commanding display during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group stage, South Africa’s national football team, Bafana Bafana, secured a crucial win, keeping their tournament progression hopes alive until the final group stage match.

⌚️ FULL-TIME! South Africa are back on track with a huge win against Namibia at Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly. ⚡️#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #RSANAM pic.twitter.com/yAGRoyMywn — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 21, 2024

The match began with Namibia showing promise, but the tables quickly turned when South Africa took the lead through a penalty awarded after a VAR check revealed a handball inside the box. Percy Tau, the standout player for South Africa, confidently converted the penalty, opening the scoring just 14 minutes into the game. Capitalizing on Namibia’s defensive lapses, Bafana Bafana extended their lead as Themba Zwane found the net midway through the first half.

Namibia, visibly rattled after conceding the second goal, struggled to mount a comeback. South Africa exploited the gaps in Namibia’s defense, with Zwane adding another goal by dribbling into the box and unleashing an unstoppable shot past Namibian goalkeeper Lloyd Junior Kazapua.

At halftime, Namibia made two substitutions in search of a turnaround. Despite dominating possession in the early stages of the second half, Namibia lacked creativity in the final third. South Africa, maintaining a composed defensive stance, limited Namibia’s attacking opportunities, securing their lead comfortably.

As the game’s intensity waned in the second half, Bafana Bafana added a fourth goal through Thapelo Maseko, who tapped in a precise pass from Teboho Mokoena from close range.

With this victory, Bafana Bafana now sits in second place in Group E, level on points with Namibia. The fate of both teams will be decided in the final round of group fixtures. South Africa will face a challenging encounter against Tunisia, a team desperate for points, while Namibia will take on group leaders Mali. The group standings remain wide open, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the group stage matches.