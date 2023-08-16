Dominican Republic Blast Kills At Least 11, Including a Baby

At least 11 people died in an explosion that rocked the small town of San Cristóbal, in the Dominican Republic, on Monday.

Officials said they have identified the remains of 10 adults and a four-month-old baby, but warned “there are more corpses” likely to be found.

It is not yet known what caused the blast in the town’s commercial area.

Smoke from the explosion and the fires it ignited could be seen wafting over the town for many hours afterward.

Ten people are still missing. “We are doing all that is humanly possible to locate them,” said President Luis Abinader, who visited the site of the explosion on Tuesday.

Dozens of people were injured and many remain in hospital.

Hundreds of firefighters are still trying to extinguish the flames in four of the nine buildings which caught fire.

The explosion ripped through the town, on the south-western outskirts of the capital Santo Domingo, on Monday afternoon.

Its exact source has not yet been pinpointed. Among the buildings destroyed are a hardware shop, a veterinary clinic and a plastics’ factory.

By BBC

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...