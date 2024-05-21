Don Omar Net Worth

Don Omar, a renowned Puerto Rican reggaeton singer, songwriter, producer, and actor, boasts a net worth of $30 million. He has achieved global success, selling over 70 million albums worldwide. His hit albums include “The Last Don,” “King of Kings,” and “Meet the Orphans.” Omar is also known for his role as Rico Santos in the “Fast & Furious” film franchise, appearing in four installments from 2009 to 2021.

Early Life

Don Omar was born William Omar Landrón Rivera on February 10, 1978, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He is the eldest son of Luz and William. During his youth, Omar was an active member of Iglesia Evangélica Restauración en Cristo, a Protestant church in Bayamón, where he occasionally delivered sermons.

Don Omar Career

Omar’s music career began in nightclubs, where he performed alongside DJ Eliel Lind Osorio. This partnership helped him gain recognition. Omar appeared on numerous compilation albums by prominent reggaeton producers like Noriega and Luny Tunes. He also provided backup vocals for the duo Héctor & Tito.

Studio Albums

Omar released his debut studio album, “The Last Don,” in 2003, featuring artists such as Trebol Clan and Daddy Yankee. The album was certified Gold by the RIAA. His next album, “King of Kings” (2006), was an even bigger success, debuting at number one on the Top Latin Albums chart and peaking at number seven on the Billboard 200. This made it the highest-ranking reggaeton album in history and included the hit single “Angelito.”

In 2009, Omar released “iDon,” which reached number one on the Top Latin Albums chart, supported by the hit single “Virtual Diva.” His fourth studio album, “Meet the Orphans” (2010), featured appearances by artists from his Orfanato Music Group label and included the singles “Hasta Abajo” and “Danza Kuduro.” The sequel album, “MTO²: New Generation” (2012), included hits like “Hasta Que Salga El Sol” and “Dutty Love,” and won the Latin Grammy Award for Best Urban Music Album.

In 2015, Omar released “The Last Don II,” featuring reggaeton stars such as Daddy Yankee, Plan B, and Wisin & Yandel. The album also topped the Top Latin Albums chart. His other studio albums include “The Last Album” and “Sociedad Secreta.”

Orfanato Music Group

In 2007, Omar founded his record label, Orfanato Music Group, which focuses on Latin music genres such as reggaeton, bachata, and Latin rap. Notable artists signed to the label include Natti Natasha and Kendo Kaponi.

The Kingdom Tour

After a decade-long rivalry with fellow reggaeton star Daddy Yankee, Omar announced The Kingdom Tour in 2015. The co-headlining tour included four concerts in San Juan and additional shows in cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, and Miami in 2016. Many of these concerts sold out within minutes, highlighting the immense popularity of both artists.

Fast & Furious

Omar made his acting debut in the 2009 action film “Fast & Furious,” playing Rico Santos, a member of Dominic Toretto’s crew. He reprised this role in “Fast Five,” “The Fate of the Furious,” and “F9.” His performances alongside fellow reggaeton artist Tego Calderón added to his fame.

Legal Trouble

In 2007, Omar faced legal trouble when he was sued by a Bolivian concert promoter for canceling a concert in La Paz. The promoter claimed Omar had defrauded him of $70,000, while Omar argued the cancellation was due to not receiving airfare in time. The dispute was settled out of court.

Personal Life

In 2008, Omar married journalist and television weather forecaster Jackie Guerrido, but they divorced in 2011. Omar has a son named Nicolas from a previous relationship.

