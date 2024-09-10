Donald Glover Postpones Final North American Tour Dates Due To Health Concerns

Donald Glover has announced that he is postponing the remaining North American dates of his final tour as Childish Gambino due to health issues.

The announcement came on Monday through a statement posted on his X page.

“Unfortunately I have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. Thanks for the privacy. Thanks for the support. Thanks for the love,” Glover shared.

He advised ticket holders to keep their tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which have not yet been set.

The North American leg of the tour was scheduled to end on October 3 in Chicago before moving to Europe in November.

Glover had previously postponed a concert in Houston on Sunday due to illness and had rescheduled an August show because of “production issues.”

In June, Glover revealed in an interview with the New York Times that he plans to retire his Childish Gambino persona, saying it was “not fulfilling.” His fifth and final album under the name, Bando Stone & the New World, was released in July.