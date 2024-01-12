Donald Trump Challenges NY Attorney General Letitia James in Closing Remarks of Civil Fraud Trial

Former US President Donald Trump utilized the closing arguments of his civil fraud trial to launch a scathing attack on New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump, currently a frontrunner for the Republican nomination, faced restrictions on turning the courtroom into an electioneering platform, leading to a denial of permission for full closing arguments.

Judge Arthur Engoron, overseeing the case against Trump and his company for alleged property value manipulation, allowed brief additional comments from Trump after his lawyer’s address. Seizing the opportunity, Trump accused the New York state attorney general of wanting to ensure his defeat, claiming persecution by someone seeking political office.

James seeks a substantial ruling of nearly $370 million and a lifetime ban on Trump from the state’s real estate industry. Trump maintained his innocence, stating, “I’m being persecuted by someone running for office,” and criticized the proceedings as a disservice.

Despite the judge’s attempts to limit Trump’s comments, the former president insisted on expressing his viewpoint, asserting that the judge had his own agenda. Engoron admonished Trump’s lawyer to “control your client” in response to the former president’s statements.

The trial forms part of the numerous legal challenges Trump faces as he strives to return to the White House, including allegations ranging from rape to conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. Engoron remained skeptical on the trial’s final day regarding Trump’s defense that lenders and insurers still profited despite alleged property value manipulation.

The state’s lawyers aimed to prove that Trump consistently overvalued his assets before entering politics, with one example highlighting the inflated valuation of his Mar-a-Lago Florida club. Despite Trump’s admission to inaccurate property valuations in November, his lawyer, Christopher Kise, argued against the presence of fraud.

The trial unveiled deceptive schemes allegedly employed by Trump to inflate asset values, with James’s office asserting that these actions were beyond innocent explanation. As the trial concluded, Trump faced impending trials in Washington in March for conspiring to overturn the 2020 elections and in May for possessing highly classified documents post-presidency.