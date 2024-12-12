Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Split Amid New Romance

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, once considered a political power couple, have reportedly ended their relationship, sources have confirmed.

The pair, who began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020, are no longer together, with Trump Jr. now romantically linked to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

Speculation about their breakup had circulated for months, fueled by rumors of public arguments and increasing appearances of Trump Jr. with Anderson.

Reports suggest that the couple’s relationship had been “rocky” over the past year, with insiders noting frequent disagreements at public events like Mar-a-Lago gatherings.

Photographs of Trump Jr. with Anderson, including a recent outing to celebrate her 38th birthday, have further solidified the rumors.

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail published images of the two holding hands after a dinner at Buccan in Palm Beach. A source described them as “super cute and happy together,” adding that their connection feels natural.

The news of the breakup coincided with Guilfoyle’s announcement as President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Greece. Guilfoyle expressed gratitude for the nomination, saying she was “honored to accept” the position, which awaits Senate confirmation.

Guilfoyle, 55, and Trump Jr., 46, had been prominent figures in Republican politics, often appearing together at rallies and events. Despite public appearances suggesting unity, insiders hinted at tension within their relationship, with some sources claiming Guilfoyle struggled to fit in with the Trump family.

Trump Jr., however, publicly supported Guilfoyle’s new role, writing on social media: “I am so proud of Kimberly. She will be an amazing leader for America First.” Guilfoyle, in turn, shared her excitement about her ambassadorship, emphasizing her commitment to strengthening U.S.-Greek relations and advancing President Trump’s agenda.