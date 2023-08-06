Donald Trump’s Social Media Post Used By Prosecutors In Court Filing Against His Public Statements Ahead of Trial

Prosecutors in the trial of former US President Donald Trump have seized upon a recent social media post made by Trump himself, using it as evidence to request restrictions on his public statements regarding the case.

In a late-night filing on Friday, the prosecutors expressed concerns that Trump’s post on the Truth social network may lead to the disclosure of confidential evidence, including grand jury transcripts obtained from prosecutors.

The post in question, shared just a day after Trump pleaded not guilty to four charges related to alleged election fraud, read: “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”

The prosecutors, from the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith, cited Trump’s history of attacking individuals involved in legal proceedings against him, including judges, attorneys, and witnesses.

They argued that such behavior could have a detrimental impact on witnesses and potentially undermine the fair administration of justice in the case.

In response, the prosecutors are seeking a protective order that would limit Trump’s ability to publicly discuss the case and prevent the improper dissemination or use of discovery materials, while still allowing him and his legal team to access the materials for the defense.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, known for her strict approach to Capitol riot cases, has given Trump’s lawyers until Monday at 5:00 PM local time to respond to the filing.

Trump’s defense attorney, John Lauro, has requested additional time for preparation, suggesting that the prosecution’s timeline for a speedy trial is impractical given the extensive three-year investigation.

In a statement defending the social media post, a spokesperson for Trump claimed that it was directed at political opponents and that it was a form of political speech.

Trump himself has stated, “I regard this indictment as a great badge of honor.” He further expressed his belief that he and his supporters are being targeted and silenced by dishonest special interest groups.

The court’s handling of this case and the potential impact of Trump’s social media posts will be closely watched by legal experts and the public alike, as it sets a precedent for how social media statements by high-profile individuals are treated in legal proceedings.

