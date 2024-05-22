Donna Douglas Net Worth

Donna Douglas, an American actress best known for her role as Elly May Clampett on “The Beverly Hillbillies,” had a net worth of $500,000 at the time of her death. Douglas, born Doris Ione Smith, moved to New York City in 1957 to pursue a career in entertainment. She worked as a model and appeared in various television commercials before transitioning to acting. Her career began to flourish with roles in the 1959 film “Career” and popular TV shows like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.”

Early Life

Donna Douglas was born on September 26, 1932, in Pride, Louisiana. She was the younger of two children of Emmet Ratcliff Smith and Elma Robinson. She attended St. Gerard Catholic School, where she excelled in sports. Douglas was crowned “Miss Baton Rouge” and “Miss New Orleans” in 1957.

Donna Douglas Career

Douglas moved to New York City and started her career as a model, appearing in toothpaste ads and on shows like “The Perry Como Show” and “The Steve Allen Show.” She won the “Miss By-line” crown and appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” Her early acting credits include films such as “Career,” “Li’l Abner,” and “Lover Come Back,” and TV shows like “The Twilight Zone,” “Checkmate,” and “Adam-12.” She also appeared in a 1958 episode of “The Phil Silvers Show” under the name Doris Bourgeois.

The Beverly Hillbillies

Douglas’ big break came in 1962 when she was cast as Elly May Clampett on “The Beverly Hillbillies.” The show was a massive success, especially during its first two years when it was the top-rated show in the United States. Douglas became a household name, chosen out of 500 actresses for the role.

During a hiatus from the show in 1966, she starred alongside Elvis Presley in “Frankie and Johnny.” In 1981, she reunited with her “Beverly Hillbillies” co-stars for the TV movie “Return of the Beverly Hillbillies.” The show continued to have cultural significance, with Douglas making appearances on “The Jerry Springer Show” and a CBS special, “The Legend of The Beverly Hillbillies.”

Life After The Beverly Hillbillies

After “The Beverly Hillbillies,” Douglas briefly ventured into real estate before returning to entertainment. She became a gospel singer and speaker, performing at churches, youth groups, and schools across the United States. She recorded several gospel albums starting in 1982 and a few country music records during the 1970s and ’80s. Douglas also wrote and published a Christian children’s book, “Donna’s Critters and Kids: Children’s Stories with a Bible Touch,” and a cookbook, “Southern Favorites with a Taste of Hollywood,” featuring recipes from her show-business friends.

Lawsuits

In June 1993, Douglas filed a lawsuit against Disney and others, claiming the film “Sister Act” was plagiarized from a book she and her partner had developed into a screenplay. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed, with the judge ruling in favor of Disney. In May 2011, she sued Mattel for using her likeness without permission for an Elly May Clampett Barbie doll. The case was settled confidentially in December 2011.

Personal Life

Douglas married Roland Bourgeois Jr. in 1949, with whom she had one child before divorcing in 1954. She later married “The Beverly Hillbillies” director Robert M. Leeds in 1971; they divorced in 1980. Donna Douglas passed away on January 1, 2015, from pancreatic cancer at Baton Rouge General Hospital. She was 82 years old.

