Doubts As Size 8 Announces Break Up With DJ Mo After 11 Years

Kenyan Gospel Singer Linet Munyali, alias Size 8, Thursday announced the end of her 11-year marriage to husband DJ Mo, sparking whispers online.

The announcement was however doubted by some fans online.

A section of online fans however did not believe the announcement, instead claiming that the two are perhaps merely chasing clout before releasing a new project, as fellow celebrity couple Bahati and Diana Marua did recently.

Size 8, taking to Instagram stories in an emotional post on Thursday, said she now begins next chapter of her life as a single woman.

“I’ve been married for 11 years and now I start the journey of singlehood.”

“Sometimes marriage works by God`s grace and sometimes it does not work but all in all God is still on the throne,” she wrote.

The songstress said she has faith that God still has control over her life and what comes next, writing; “But God is still on the throne, I worship you Yahweh.”

Size 8, however, did not delve into detail as to why the celebrated Gospel pair decided to call it quits.

The announcement was met with mixed reactions from their fans online, who were left wondering as just 4 days prior she had posted a photo with DJ Mo on Instagram.

In the photo, where the two seemed to have been engaging in paintballing activity, Size 8 wrote; “One can chase one thousand but two can chase ten thousand in Christ Jesus.”

”In marriage when you come together in unity you are stronger able to win most battles and achieve more achievements when you are divided, keep winning.”

DJ Mo had replied to the post by saying, “My love.”

Time will tell.