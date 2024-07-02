Doug Flutie Net Worth

Doug Flutie, a retired American professional football player, has a net worth of $10 million. After capturing the sports world’s attention during his college career, Flutie made a name for himself in the NFL and USFL with teams such as the Los Angeles Rams, the New Jersey Generals, the Chicago Bears, and the New England Patriots.

Flutie later transitioned to the Canadian Football League (CFL), playing for the BC Lions, Calgary Stampeders, and Toronto Argonauts before returning to the NFL. He concluded his 20-year career in 2006 with the Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers, and another stint with the New England Patriots.

Early Life

Douglas Richard Flutie was born on October 23, 1962, in Manchester, Maryland. He has Lebanese heritage through his paternal great-grandparents. At six years old, Doug moved with his family to Melbourne Beach, Florida, where his father worked as an aerospace engineer. Doug grew up with his younger brother Darren, who also pursued a successful football career.

During his high school years, Doug’s athletic potential became evident. He led his team to two Brevard County Championships before his family moved back to Natick, Massachusetts, in 1976. There, he became an influential figure on his school’s football team, also excelling in basketball and baseball.

Doug Flutie College Career

Flutie played college football for Boston College, the only school interested in recruiting him. During the early 80s, he became a legendary figure, winning the Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award, and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. His most notable moment came in 1984 against the Miami Hurricanes, when he threw the game-winning “Hail Flutie” pass with just six seconds left.

Despite his fame, observers questioned whether Flutie’s relatively small size was suitable for professional football. The USFL quickly signed him, making him the highest-paid pro footballer and the highest-paid rookie in any sport.

Professional Career

In 1986, Flutie joined the NFL with the Chicago Bears after a somewhat unimpressive stint in the USFL, which folded shortly after he joined. He then played for the New England Patriots before moving to the CFL, where he spent eight years and established himself as one of the league’s greatest players. Flutie won numerous Grey Cups, threw 270 touchdowns, and amassed over 40,000 passing yards in the CFL.

Returning to the NFL, Flutie played for the Buffalo Bills, delivering several stellar performances. In 2001, he started a four-year stint with the San Diego Chargers. In 2005, he rejoined the New England Patriots as Tom Brady’s backup. Flutie ended his career with a successful drop-kick point against the Miami Dolphins, a feat not achieved since 1941, which many considered a “retirement present” for him.

Other Ventures

Doug Flutie created a cereal brand called Flutie Flakes, with proceeds going to autism charities. In 2018, he announced a partnership with Spear Interactive to release a new football video game, “Doug Flutie’s Maximum Football Game,” launched in 2019.

Personal Life

Doug married his high school sweetheart, Laurie, and the couple has two children. Their son, Doug Jr., has autism, leading his parents to establish The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, Inc. Flutie Flakes was created to raise money for autism and sold millions of boxes.

Doug Flutie Contracts

In 1985, Flutie made his pro football debut with the New Jersey Generals, signing a three-year deal worth $3.1 million. After leaving the NFL for the CFL, he signed a lucrative deal with the BC Lions, earning $350,000 per season, making him the highest-paid player in the CFL.

Real Estate

In 2007, Doug Flutie purchased a $2.1-million home in Melbourne Beach, Florida. The five-bedroom home, built in 2003, is near where he grew up and features a pool, Jacuzzi, and stunning views of the ocean and rivers. Known locally as the “pineapple house” due to its pineapple-themed decor, the property includes a driveway mosaic in the shape of a pineapple.

In 2013, Flutie listed his property in Natick, Massachusetts, which boasts six bedrooms and spans 7,233 square feet. Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, the residence features a heated pool, basketball court, and a basement with a pool table and exercise room. Flutie purchased the land in 1994 for $212,000 and listed the home for $1.7 million, a significant profit from his initial investment. He and his family had relocated to their new home in Florida.