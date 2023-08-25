Greece Denounces Arsonists Amidst Wildfire Crisis, Arresting Dozens

As wildfires continue to devastate Greece, the nation has condemned those responsible for starting fires intentionally, with authorities making 79 arrests related to arson in the midst of the ongoing crisis.

Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias revealed that multiple attempts to ignite new fires on Mount Parnitha, located northwest of Athens, had been thwarted.

The inferno on Mount Parnitha is one of many raging across Greece, resulting in a death toll of at least 20 people this week.

Addressing the culprits, Minister Kikilias expressed strong condemnation, stating, “You are committing a crime against the country.” He described them as “arsonist scum” who endanger forests, property, and most crucially, human lives.

Also Read: Eighteen Bodies Found In Northern Greece Wildfire Zone; Migrants Feared Dead

During a televised emergency briefing, Kikilias assured the public that accountability would be pursued relentlessly: “You will not get away with it, we will find you, you will be held accountable.”

Wildfires are a recurring issue during Greece’s summers, and researchers have underscored the link between climate change and the rising frequency and severity of extreme weather events, including heatwaves.

Stefan Doerr, director of the Centre for Wildfire Research at Swansea University, emphasized that factors like hotter weather and poor vegetation management can amplify the risk of wildfires originating from incidents like arson.

Greek authorities, including the police and the Greek intelligence service EYP, are actively investigating these incidents.

Out of 140 arrests related to wildfires, 79 are attributed to arson, according to government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis.

Firefighters are in a relentless battle against the raging wildfires across the country.

The wildfire near the port city of Alexandroupolis has become the EU’s largest on record, as declared by European commissioner Janez Lenarcic.

Mount Parnitha, near Athens, is also facing severe fires that threaten a national park and have been encroaching upon the capital.

The grim situation worsened this week with the discovery of 19 bodies believed to be migrants, including children, near the Evros region in northeastern Greece.

Tragedy struck a shepherd as well, who lost his life in the fires in the Boeotia region on Monday. Minister Kikilias remarked that this summer marked Greece’s worst fire season since fire-risk maps were introduced in 2009.

Just a month ago, wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes forced thousands to flee. Similar fires ignited in other parts of the country, compounding the challenges faced by Greek authorities in combatting these destructive blazes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...