Dozens Killed as Spanish Region Hit by Year’s Worth of Rain in Eight Hours

At least 51 people are known to have died after torrential rain caused devastating flash floods in south-eastern Spain.

In the town of Chiva near Valencia more than a year’s worth of rain fell in just eight hours and local officials say it is “impossible” to put a final figure on the number of people who have perished.

Footage uploaded to social media shows floodwaters causing chaos in the wider region, knocking down bridges and dragging cars through the streets. Other video appears to show people clinging to trees to avoid being swept away.

Much of the country has been badly hit by heavy rain and hailstorms, triggering rapid flooding across multiple areas.

More than 1,000 troops are being deployed to help with the rescue operation, as scores of people remain unaccounted for.

Local media have also reported damage and casualties in the Balearic islands. Spain’s King Felipe VI said he was “devastated” by the floods, and sent his “heartfelt condolences” to the families of the victims, in a post on X.

Radio and TV stations have reportedly been receiving hundreds of calls for help from people trapped in flooded areas or searching for loved ones, as emergency services struggle to reach some areas.

Rescuers are using drones to search for the missing in the badly affected municipality of Letur, local official Milagros Tolon told Spanish public television station TVE.

“The priority is to find these people,” she said.

Police have issued an emergency hotline and asked people to phone 9006 5112 to report people who are missing.

“Practically all the main roads have been cut off and the secondary roads as well,” a government representative for the region, Pilar Bernabe said.

“Not going out is not a mere recommendation, it is a necessity to guarantee the safety of the people who are stranded and the people who have to go to rescue others.”

Spanish weather service AEMET reported that Chiva, in the Valencia region, recorded 491mm of rain in just eight hours on Tuesday – the equivalent to a year’s worth of rain.

It has declared a red alert in the Valencia region and the second-highest level of alert in parts of Andalusia. The floods have caused transport disruption with several flights due to land in Valencia diverted to other cities and others cancelled. All train services are suspended in the Valencia region, the national rail infrastructure operator ADIF said.

Valencia city hall said all schools and sporting events were suspended on Wednesday, and parks will stay closed. Many factors contribute to flooding, but a warming atmosphere caused by climate change makes extreme rainfall more likely.

The world has already warmed by about 1.1C since the industrial era began and temperatures will keep rising unless governments around the world make steep cuts to emissions.

