DP Gachagua Asks Gen Zs to Call Off Protests

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Wednesday asked young people to call off planned peaceful protests to guard against infiltration by criminals whose mission is to cause mayhem in the country.

Gachagua said cessation of the protests will give room to security officers to crackdown on and deal firmly with criminals who Tuesday meted violence on other Kenyans, besides looting and destroying property.

Speaking in Mirera village, in Laikipia County, Gachagua appealed to young people to call off the protests given that President William Ruto has acceded to their demands and dropped the Finance Bill 2024.

He said it is important for all to give peace a chance.

“Our country faces difficult moments and as the Deputy President and a leader in this country, I want to call for peace and calm. This is our only country. We have no other. I ask all Kenyans to make and observe peace and keep off violence,” said Mr Gachagua.

He spoke during the funeral of his eldest sister, Leah Wangari Muriuki. President Ruto sent a message of condolence to the family which the DP read.

Accompanied by his Spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, and over 30 political leaders, and Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, Gachagua said it was unfortunate that peaceful protests have turned violent.

He explained that a mechanism of addressing their issues is being worked on and they should trust the process.

“Now that you have been heard, mechanism is being worked on on how the issues will be addressed. Once you call off your protests, our security agencies will be in a position to deal firmly and decisively with the criminal elements who have been breaking into shops and destroying properties,” said Gachagua.

“To the Generation-Z, as your father we have heard you. You spoke clearly and the message is home. What you started as peaceful protests has unfortunately been infiltrated and hijacked by criminals, who are looting and creating mayhem. As a father and a parent, listen to us, as your parents, I plead with you to call off the protests.”

“The President has acceded to your pleas to be heard; you will be heard. As our children you owe this country peace. Please do not allow the criminals to take advantage of what you started in good faith with a message to the country to be infiltrated and hijacked and cause chaos and mayhem in the country.”

He further asked political leaders to tone down on high octane politics and embark on peaceful national coexistence.

Tens of leaders led by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, Governors Joshua Irungu (Laikipia), Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri) Kiarie Badilisha (Nyandarua), Senate Deputy Speaker and Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi and over 30 MPs were present.

“Let us bring down political temperatures. Let us all build our country together. We have one country and one leader. Let us embark on peaceful coexistence among people so that we can enjoy fruits of our labour. A situation of chaos and mayhem is not conducive for people to carry on with their lives.”

“That is my plea to all leaders in the country, young generation and everybody to understand and appreciate that we do not have another Kenya. We have one country and we must do so to make sure there is peace and harmony,” said Gachagua.

Eulogising his sister, Gachagua described her as a unifying figure and that she has been his pillar and source of strength and spiritual support.

“When our parents died she became the matriarch. She has put us together as a family and showed us how to pray and united us. She has been my big source of strength and spiritual support. She has left a big gap in our larger Gachagua family,” he said.

He also delivered President William Ruto’s condolence message to the family and friends of Wangari.

The President eulogised Wangari, 82, and a retired teacher, as a hardworking and selfless person who served the community with dedication.

“Our country has lost a selfless and hardworking woman. Mama Leah was progressive, responsible and caring. She a selfless and devoured figure who served her community with distinction. She was abundant with fresh ideas and thoughts that transformed the lives of many people that she taught. She was prayerful philanthropist and industrious agripreneuer and a great lover of education,” the President said in the message read on his behalf by the Deputy President.

Pastor Dorcas eulogised Mama Leah as a mother who knew how to direct, guide and protect her family.

In addition, the Deputy President said the National Government is keen on implementing it’s development agenda in Laikipia County and across the country.

He highlighted deployment of 250 National Police Reservists to enhance security in the region and installation of electric fence to prevent wild animals encroachment as some of the achievements.