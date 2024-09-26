DP Gachagua Cries Foul Over Plans to Charge Aides, Allies 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua responded to plans to charge his aides and allies over the Gen-Z protests terming it outdated.

He said the use of the criminal justice system to manage politics is an outdated political strategy that was used in the past.

“President William Ruto and I, on assuming Office, gave an undertaking to the people of Kenya that never again shall the criminal justice system be called upon to help in the management of politics.”

“I am embarrassed that we are back to where we were. Harassment of my office staff and Members of Parliament perceived to be close to me, has been going on for the last two months,” he said.

“I have learnt of a scheme to prefer trumped-up charges against three members of my staff and the MPs for Embakasi North Hon James Gakuya and Embakasi Central Hon Benjamin Gathiru Mejja Donk.”

“This evil scheme is to associate them with violent demonstrations that took place in late June, in a futile attempt to soil my name and hopefully create grounds for the mooted impeachment proceedings against me,” he added.

He said Kenyans are very intelligent people and know what factors made the people of Kenya take to the streets.

“Kenyans also know what the real problems in Kenya are. They surely know Rigathi Gachagua is not among them. Let our agencies remain professional, follow the rule of law and keep off politics.”

This follows revelations that police want top aides and allies to Gachagua be charged with various offences over the Gen Z protests.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations forwarded the probe file into the issue to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution on September 24 and recommended the top aides and allies to be charged with among others conspiracy to commit a felony.

Among those to be charged if the DPP agrees with the recommendations include Embakasi Central Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi who police want to be charged with soliciting or inciting others to commit offense contrary to section 391 of the Penal code and Money laundering contrary to sections 3, 4 and 7 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Police also want Mwangi to face charges of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Further, police want Embakasi North MP James Mwangi Gakuya former MP who is now an aide to DP George Theuri and other aides Martin Deric Ngunjiri Wambugu and Pius G. Munene to be charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

Wambugu works as a political advisor in the office of the DP while Theuri now works as the youth advisor in the office of the DP.

Munene wa Mumbi is the private secretary of the DP.

Gachagua has complained about what he termed as harassment from police.

Deputy Director of DCI Abdalah Komesha told the ODPP the file was an investigation into a case of Conspiracy to commit a felony Contrary to Section 393 of the Penal Code and Soliciting or inciting others to commit offence contrary to Section 391 of the Penal code.

He said the Director, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations received intelligence report of planning, mobilizing and financing of violent protests that were witnessed in the country on 25th June 2024 and subsequent days where Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi alias (Mejja Donk) Member of Parliament for Embakasi Central and James Mwangi Gakuya Member of Parliament for Embakasi North among others were implicated following several meetings that’s took place at Hotel Boulevard within Nairobi.

“Investigation into the above allegations was instituted and the following investigative steps undertaken.”

“The two Members of Parliament were summoned on 31st July 2024 and their statements recorded. However, they declined to hand over their mobile phones for forensic examination, necessitating a court action,” he said.

An analysis of the communication of the mobile phones showed they communicated with the suspects during the demonstrations.

Komesha said efforts are being made to obtain all financial data from FRC, Safaricom and banks where financial transactions were carried out.

The ODPP is analyzing the file before he makes a decision on the matter, officials said.

It comes in the wake of plans to impeach the DP over among others violations of the laws.

He has denied the claims and termed it a political betrayal.

President William Ruto had previously termed the Gen Z-led demos as a peaceful process that had been hijacked by organized criminals, promising to bring the financiers to book.

The ODPP was reviewing the file for action.